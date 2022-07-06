Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Kyle Fuller

With a new starter in town in front of him and viable competition at center, Kyle Fuller is going to have to show coaches continued improvement in order to stay on Seattle's 53-man roster.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign

Kyle Fuller, Center

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

2021 Stats: Nine starts at center/guard

Providing invaluable depth at center and guard, Fuller played in all 16 games for the Seahawks in 2021, including nine starts at center and left guard. Fuller being able to play center or guard is extremely valuable for depth, especially when it comes to injuries. Being that Seattle signed Austin Blythe, Fuller will have to compete to win the job. During last training camp, Fuller took over the starting center spot and showed flashes of solid play when in. With that being said, Fuller also showed a lot of inexperience and struggled especially in pass protection 1v1. Over the course of the year, Fuller did get better and with increased experience, it showed big time. At the end of the year, Fuller was doing a much better job, it will be interesting to see if that carries over into training camp.

Best Case Scenario: Showing improved technique and better physicality in the run game, Fuller shows the potential that Seattle saw in him and retains the backup center job over Dakota Shepley for a spot on the active roster. With Austin Blythe coming in, the starting spot looks to be spoken fir, but Fuller could put himself into the competition going into Week 1.

Worst Case Scenario: Although riding the hot hand at the end of last year, Fuller comes into camp and gets outperformed by other depth pieces along the interior of the offensive line. With Fuller at the bottom of the depth chart, Seattle moves on with younger options with more upside.

What to Expect in 2022: Capable of playing multiple positions, Fuller has coach Pete Carroll and new line coach Andy Dickerson in his corner and the fact he has started quite few games at center and guard helps his chances of sticking around. At the end of the day though, the Seahawks may be ready to look for a different option and Dakoda Shepley offers unknown intrigue as a potential backup to Austin Blythe. Although he's shown improvement, Fuller still lacks the technical prowess and physicality to be a starter and his deficiencies put a cap on his upside. Even after being re-signed, his roster spot remains on tenuous ground and it's not a given he will be on Seattle's Week 1 roster.

