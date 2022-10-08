When the Seattle Seahawks selected Minnesota outside linebacker Boye Mafe with the No. 40 overall pick in April's draft, they imagined he'd become an impact player.

However, according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, they didn't expect it so soon.

Through four games, Mafe has seen his snap share steadily increase, going from under 30 percent in Week 1 to 43 percent in Seattle's 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions last time out.

The 23-year-old Mafe has recorded 13 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Six of his tackles came against Detroit, a clear sign that the rookie capitalized on his increased opportunities.

Entering a Week 5 contest with the New Orleans Saints, the Seahawks are looking for Mafe to build off a strong start - and he's going to get plenty of snaps to do exactly that.

“He did well (against Detroit)," Carroll said. "He played very strong, and we are going to continue to play him. He’s going to get more play probably this week. I really liked that he is able to factor in already. I’m a little surprised that he’s taken into it. He’s off to a great start. Just want to see him keep growing.”

Mafe, who stands 6-4, 265 pounds, collected 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks in his final collegiate season. He nearly doubled his totals in both categories from the year before, solidifying his rapid ascension from athlete to football player.

In just three years, Mafe's gone from situational pass rusher to top-50 pick and is now slated to inherit an increased number of snaps on Sunday.

For Mafe, the growth in snaps reflects a much larger takeaway - his game, and Seattle's confidence in him are growing at a very similar pace.

Mafe will look to continue his rise at 1 p.m. EST in the Superdome as the Seahawks look to get above .500 for the second time this season.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.