5 Burning Questions on Seahawks Trade Target Tony Pollard

The Seattle Seahawks are linked to several veteran running backs on the trade market ahead of next month's deadline.

Among those players is Tennessee Titans veteran Tony Pollard, who has 54 carries for 221 yards and a touchdown through the first four games of the season. Pollard has run for over 1,000 yards in each of the last four years and could be what the Seahawks are looking for.

To learn more about Pollard, we spoke with Tennessee Titans On SI publisher Lane Mills.

1. Are you surprised to see Pollard as a potential trade target?

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not at all. He's in the final year of his contract. Pollard does what the Titans ask of him, but he looks like the odd man out in the midst of their rebuild. It's seemed like a matter of time that Tennessee parts ways with him for a while now.

2. What is the biggest strength in his game?

Pollard is at his best in a passing offense as an early-down back. He's not someone to throw in on a crucial third or fourth and medium, but he can reliably collect a few yards and sees the field well as a veteran.

3. What is the biggest weakness in his game?

In turn, Pollard's biggest weakness is in short-gain scenarios when defenses are expecting the run. He's not as explosive as he used to be, and Brian Daboll has struggled to make good use of him when the offense needs a big pickup. Pollard can't fully be "that guy" anymore.

4. What is one thing about Pollard's game that cannot be found in a box score?

Pollard is a leader, and embraces his role as a veteran. I spoke to him a few weeks ago about his role in the Titans' backfield. He embraced splitting snaps with Tyjae Spears, and shared some of the advice he passed on to rookie RB Nick Singleton. That kind of positive mindset is hugely undervalued for a player in his position.

5. Is Pollard someone that can be a positive addition to a team like the Seahawks in need of running back help?

Absolutely. Especially with Emanuel Wilson already in place, Pollard would make perfect sense as a complimentary back in Seattle's offense. Something like 10 carries for 40 yards, and he'd shine.

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