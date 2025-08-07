One overlooked way DeMarcus Lawrence is helping Seahawks
The primary focus of the Seattle Seahawks’ offseason was the offensive side of the ball. That’s because Mike Macdonald’s defense in 2024 settled in after a midseason slump. General manager John Schneider did add intriguing safety Nick Emmanwori (2-South Carolina) and defensive tackle Rylie Mills (5-Notre Dame) in April’s draft.
The Seahawks also picked up four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence from the Dallas Cowboys. He’s coming off an injury-shortened season in which he was limited to a career-low four games. He’s been busy this offseason and has taken two-year linebacker Derick Hall under his wing.
Veteran newcomer DeMarcus Lawrence is tutoring OLB Derick Hall
“We joke around saying D-Law has the little brother he never had and D-Hall has the big brother he never had,” said 2024 Pro Bowl defensive tackle Leonard Williams (via ESPN’s Brady Henderson). “They’re competing and talking smack with each other all the time, but then they’re also giving each other tips. I think D-Law is just a great veteran for him to have right now.”
Hall was a second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2023 who played in all 17 games. He saw nearly as many snaps on special teams than he did on defense. He finished with 30 defensive stops and eight tackles on the kick coverage unit. This past season, he once again played in all 17 contests and made 14 starts, and defensive snaps more than doubled. Hall totaled 36 tackles, finished second on the team with eight sacks, forced two fumbles, and returned a fumble for a touchdown. He should certainly benefit from listening to an 11-year veteran.
“I see a lot of D-Law in Derick,” stated defensive tackle Jarran Reed (via Henderson). “That’s kudos to him. He’s going to be a great player. The sky’s the limit for him. I think D-Law’s the best thing that could’ve happened to him because I think mentality-wise, I think they’re the same. And football-wise, I think they’re the same.”
“They’re crazy as hell,” added Reed. “They play one way, and that’s balls to the wall. That’s all you can ask for. That’s a standard we’re trying to set with this defense, fast and physical as s---.”
