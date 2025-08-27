NFL analyst feels Seahawks are suddenly thin at wide receiver
In his second season as head coach, Mike Macdonald has a new offense and a new system. Enter coordinator Klint Kubiak, but exit familiar faces such as quarterback Geno Smith, wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and eventually tight end Noah Fant.
When it comes to their wideout depth chart, the Seattle Seahawks have a few new faces. There was also a 2025 free-agent signing that didn't make the cut. NFL.com’s Eric Edholm has some concerns about this area of Macdonald’s squad.
"Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp will be the Seahawks’ top two receivers,” said Edholm. “Everything after that feels up in the air. The release of Marquez Valdes-Scantling…caught me a little off-guard, although seeing him playing in the preseason finale with nearly all reserves at least made that possibility more likely. I just wonder if they have enough depth there now.”
Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a surprising cut by the Seahawks
The well-traveled Valdes-Scantling was signed this offseason after spending 2024 with both the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. He played in eight games with the latter, totaling just 17 catches but for 385 yards and four touchdowns. The Saints’ offensive coordinator was Kubiak, hired by the Seahawks this offseason for that same role. However, that familiarity with the system wasn’t enough to secure the seven-year veteran a roster spot with Macdonald’s team.
For now, the ‘Hawks have six wideouts and with the exception of Kupp—entering his eighth NFL season—youth has been stressed. “Rookie Tory Horton has been the talk of camp,” explained Edholm, “dazzling in the preseason before suffering an ankle injury against the Chiefs in the second preseason game. He has been sidelined since, and we don’t know what Horton’s status will be for Week 1. Jake Bobo is in the concussion protocol after taking a big hit in the last preseason game. The only other receivers on the roster are Cody White and Dareke Young. They combined for two catches last season.”
Do the Seahawks have enough depth at wide receiver?
“Mike Macdonald wants a run-heavy offense that uses multiple tight ends and fullbacks,” added Edholm. “That limits things a bit at receiver, but I still felt like they had to make room for MVS on the roster given the question marks at the other spots. Does Sam Darnold have the weapons he needs to thrive? Will the Seahawks be crippled by their lack of depth there? In what looks like a tight division, questions such as these can weigh heavily the longer the season goes on.”
As for that division, Macdonald’s club opens the season on September 7 when the rival San Francisco 49ers pay a visit to the Pacific Northwest.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks trade proposal brings in busted Cowboys first-round draft pick
How the Seahawks coaching staff failed Jalen Milroe in his first start
Seahawks’ odds vs. 49ers for Week 1 matchup not getting any better
Seattle Seahawks 2025 roster cuts tracker: Ex-Huskies LB falls first