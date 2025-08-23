Seahawks stud Jaxon Smith-Njigba does not belong on list of NFL WRs to avoid
Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the first wide receiver off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, going No. 20 overall to the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, that status came with some high expectations, and it took him a bit to meet them.
Smith-Njigba had a solid rookie season with 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn't a great one. Some of that may have to do with him sharing the field with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and the fact that he hardly played at Ohio State in 2022. Still, it was a bit disappointing when two receivers picked just after him - Zay Flowers of the Baltimore Ravens at No. 22 and Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23 - had stronger debuts.
Then the 2024 season rolled around, and Smith-Njigba proved himself more than worthy of the pick. He finished the year with 100 receptions, tied for the team record, with 1,130 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as Seattle's wide receiver of the future.
That said, it seems not everyone is sold on the second-year wideout.
Fantasy Football analysts warn of drafting JSN
Controversially, FantasyPros' Derek Brown put Smith-Njigba as one of five receivers to avoid drafting, expressing concerns about his ability to keep going.
"Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out in a big way in his sophomore season," Brown wrote. "He was the WR17 in fantasy points per game and really exploded down the stretch. In Weeks 9-18, he was the WR8 in fantasy points per game, ranking 11th in target share (25.4%), tenth in receiving yards per game (82.4), and ninth in yards per route run and first downs per route run (per Fantasy Points Data).
"I was very bullish about Smith-Njigba last year, but I find myself worried about his 2025 outlook. The Seattle Seahawks are going to lean on their ground game more this season after ranking sixth in pass rate over expectation and fourth in neutral passing rate in 2024. Even if Smith-Njigba proves that he can pick up right where he left off, his raw target volume could dip this season."
Brown also noted how Smith-Njigba is expected to play more on the perimeter than last year, where his numbers were significantly worse than in the slot.
While it's fair to have some concerns about Smith-Njigba, especially with how much has changed around him, it's also important to keep in mind that he's coming off a breakout season and is still just 23 years old. If anything, it seems we haven't seen the best of him yet.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Leonard Williams calls out injured Packers for jawing at Seahawks
5 biggest takeaways from a chippy Seahawks-Packers joint practice
Seahawks defense with ‘all the ingredients’ ranked No. 1 in NFL
Seahawks insider suggests Zach Charbonnet may seize RB1 role