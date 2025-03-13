NFL free agency: ex-Seahawks edge follows path of Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams
Stop if this story sounds familiar. A player begins his career with one team, and winds up in the Pacific Northwest either via trade or free agency. He is then released in a cost-cutting move, and eventually winds up with the NFL franchise that resides in Nashville.
A 2019 third-round pick of the Broncos, Dre'Mont Jones amassed 22.0 sacks in four seasons in the Mile High City. He joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 via a lucrative three-year, $51.53 million contract. After two years and 9.5 sacks in 34 games with the team, he was cut loose this offseason—hence the move to Tennessee this week.
Déjà vu all over again? Standout LSU defensive back Jamal Adams was the sixth overall pick in 2017. After only three years with the Green and White, the disgruntled two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro was dealt to the Seahawks. He was a Pro Bowler for Pete Carroll’s club in 2020, but wound up being released during the 2024 offseason.
Adams inked a one-year contract with the Titans that summer, but was cut loose in October and wound up playing in just three games for the team. He latched on with the Lions and played in two games for Dan Campbell’s club this past season.
Former University of Texas product Quandre Diggs was a sixth-round draft choice by the Detroit Lions in 2015. After four-plus seasons in the Motor City, he was dealt to Seattle. He spent four-plus seasons with the club, and was named to three Pro Bowls. Diggs was a salary-cap casualty last offseason and wound up signing a one-year deal with Tennessee.
New Titans’ general manager Mike Borgonzi certainly hopes the six-year pro can bring a little more oomph to the pass rush. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Diggs (an unsigned free agent) and Jones become teammates again.
