NFL free agency: Seattle Seahawks named potential suitor for former All-Pro
The Seattle Seahawks were a 10-win team in Mike Macdonald’s debut season as an NFL head coach in 2024. The team won its first three games, and were a .500 club the rest of the way. Their 10-7 record was the same as the rival Los Angeles Rams, but Sean McVay’s club wound up winning the NFC West via a tie-breaker. This despite the fact that the ‘Hawks won six of their final eight contests. Hence, a midseason 1-5 stretch cost them dearly.
What also proved to be an issue was the play of their offensive line, save for standout left tackle Charles Cross. It’s been the subject of much discussion this offseason, but not a lot of action by general manager John Schneider. Seattle ran for the fifth-fewest yards in the league, while giving up a whopping 54 sacks.
While Schneider figures to address the offensive front at some time during the draft (the Seahawks have 10 picks), NFL analyst Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Sports Network has a suggestion in terms of adding an experienced blocker. That would be 14-year veteran Tyron Smith, who spent 2024 with the Jets.
“Seattle was a big shaker this offseason, moving on from Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett while buying high on Sam Darnold and hoping for a bounce back season from Cooper Kupp. Agree or disagree with these moves, but the message is clear that this team wants to retool and not rebuild. This was the third-worst offensive line in terms of preventing pressure and when it comes to creating room for their running backs, thus making Smith a reasonable cheap target at this point in the proceedings.”
The eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was off to a great start with his new team in 2024. In the New York's first nine games, the former Dallas Cowboys’ stalwart played every offensive snap. He suffered a neck injury in Week 10 at Arizona, and missed the remainder of the season. Still, it is worth noting that Smith has not played a full season since his fifth year in the league in 2015.
It’s an interesting proposal, especially considering the Seahawks’ biggest issues up front have to do with guard and center and not the tackle spots. However, Smith could be an economical addition that provides experienced depth for Macdonald’s club.
