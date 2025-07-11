NFL insider leans positive with Seattle Seahawks offseason grade
The 2025 NFL regular season kicks off in a smidge under eight weeks in the city of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Overviews and predictions for all 32 teams continue from all directions.
Yahoo! Sports Senior Writer Frank Schwab has been releasing his 2025 offseason power rankings on a daily basis, with in-depth analysis. He lists the Seattle Seahawks at No. 17, and was fairly impressed with what general manager John Schneider and the organization has done over the last few months.
“The Seahawks’ offense will look different. Last season Geno Smith was throwing to DK Metcalf, and both were traded away. Sam Darnold steps in as the team’s new quarterback and he didn’t come cheap. Darnold had a more productive 2024 season, but is he a better quarterback than Smith? The Seahawks hope so. There was also an offensive coordinator change to Klint Kubiak, who comes over from the Saints.
Schwab continued. “The big free-agent additions other than Darnold were two players who the Seahawks are hoping have at least one more good season left at the end of great careers: receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Neither one is a sure thing. The Rams had no interest in bringing Kupp back (and his ability from the slot is oddly duplicitous with 2024 Seahawks breakout star Jaxon Smith-Njigba) and Lawrence had seven sacks in 21 games over the past two seasons with the Cowboys.
“Seattle put a priority on re-signing free-agent linebacker Ernest Jones IV and defensive tackle Jarran Reed,” added Schwab, “and retained both. The Seahawks released Tyler Lockett and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, a big signing two years ago who didn’t work out. The draft was good. First-rounder Grey Zabel provides needed offensive line help, second-rounders Nick Emmanwori (safety) and Elijah Arroyo (tight end) should be immediate contributors and Jalen Milroe is an intriguing developmental quarterback in the third round.”
Schwab gave the Seahawks a B-minus grade for their offseason work, which seems very fair considering some of their veteran additions could be considered gambles. All told, it’s a positive mark for Mike Macdonald’s team, which hopes to build off a 10-win season and make the playoffs this time around.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Florio has Sam Darnold on list of NFL QBs on the hot seat this year