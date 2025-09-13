All Seahawks

NFL.com analyst predicts Seattle Seahawks run wild on Pittsburgh Steelers defense

David Carr foresees a huge game on the ground for the Seahawks' rushing attack.

Tim Weaver

Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is pursued by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is pursued by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Phillip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
During the preseason the Seattle Seahawks showcased a dominant rushing attack, at least while their starting offensive linemen were on the field. However, in their regular season debut last week against the San Francisco 49ers they were far less successful on the ground, finishing with just 84 total rushing yards and a 3.2 yard per attempt average.

The Niners deserve credit for defending the run well, though - and it's still too early to write off this Seahawks' run game as another failure. At least one analyst is expecting them to go off tomorrow against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Writing at NFL.com, former quarterback David Carr says Seattle will rush for 200 yards.

"The Seahawks rushed for just 84 yards against the 49er in Week 1, led by Zach Charbonnet's 47 yards on 12 carries. But now they face a Steelers team that was gashed by the Jets to the tune of 182 yards on the ground. Seattle leans into the run and rushes for 200 yards in a road win."

Fans should be more confident about this prediction than a similar one that ESPN made last week, which was based on how the 49ers defended the outsize zone run last season.

Each new season comes with new opportunities and new challenges - and what the Steelers defense did last week against the Jets means infinitely more than what San Francisco did against the run in 2024, especially now that Robert Saleh is their defensive coordinaor once again.

We know that both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are capable of putting up huge numbers in any given game. The key will be for Seattle's offensive line (especially the interior) to get better push against the Steelers' front line than they did against the 49ers.

If they don't win that battle at the line of scrimmage offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is going to have to cook something up, becase last week when the push wasn't there he seemed to have no plan B.

Zach Charbonnet
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball during the second half against San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

