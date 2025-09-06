All Seahawks

ESPN predicts Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet go off on 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks could secure a big Week 1 win if this bold prediction from ESPN comes true.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks' first game of the season takes place on Sunday afternoon as they host the San Francisco 49ers. It should be a heated battle between the NFC West rivals, who could both be in the playoff picture this season.

Seattle enters as the underdog, but they could still pull off a win, especially if new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak finds a way to unlock the team's rushing attack. According to ESPN's Seth Walder, Kubiak will be able to get things rolling on the ground.

Walder's bold prediction for the game is that Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III both have success and combine for more than 150 yards on the ground.

"Seahawks RBs Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III will combine for 150-plus rushing yards. Seattle is hoping it has a new and improved ground game under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and we could see it as early as Week 1." -- Walder, ESPN

That would go a long way toward helping Sam Darnold feel comfortable running the offense, which will be key to the game. Seattle's defense should be able to keep the game close, especially with Christian McCaffrey banged up. That means it will come down to Darnold efficiently running the offense, which becomes much easier if their two-headed monster at running back goes off.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

