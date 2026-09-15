Seahawks Defense Has Perfect X Factor Ahead of Week 2

Just like in Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks will need a complete team effort to have another stellar season. The Seahawks are coming off a big 13-10 win over the New England Patriots, where they left many points off the board. Many players stepped up to the plate for the Seahawks, including a player who was pulled from the practice squad. Safety Rodney Thomas II might be the biggest newcomer in game one for the Seahawks, even with a solid set of plays from rookie running back Jadarian Price.

Thomas Still the Player to Lean On For Week 2

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Rodney Thomas II (24) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas had a sense that he would be a starter against the Patriots in the few practices leading up to the Patriots game, since Ty Okada was suffering from a hamstring injury. The Seahawks didn’t pull Thomas and safety AJ Finley off the practice squad until a few hours before the game.

Not only was Thomas efficient, but he proved that he can be a reliable starter. He accounted for four total tackles, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup that turned into an interception for cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett. Finally, he allowed three completions out of five targets for 28 yards.

Thomas had starting experience in his first two years in the league. It is a key reason why the Seahawks trained him in a short amount of time to become a starter. He might be the starting free safety moving forward, with Okada remaining out of practice. There is no indication that Okada’s injury is serious or not, but Thomas has been a good replacement.

Thomas’ Journey is Similar to Okada

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way that the Seahawks had to pull Thomas into the starting lineup is similar to Okada last season. When Julian Love suffered an injury early last season, it was Okada who was asked to step up. He surpassed expectations and became a key player for the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense that finished first in the league in points allowed per game.

As Okada suffered his injury as a full-time starter, the Seahawks needed a safety to step up early. It didn’t help that rookie safety Bud Clark suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Seattle’s second preseason game. Thomas stepped up and made his first start since the 2024 season when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.

He is now making a great impression for the Seahawks in a season where it looked bleak coming into Week 1 due to the injuries. If Okada is healthy soon and Thomas keeps playing great, the Seahawks will have a solid safety group. It also helps that Love could be on an All-Pro trajectory this season. Second-year nickel Nick Emmanwori could also contribute to the safety group once he is healthy and back on the field.

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