At 6-4, the Seattle Seahawks are still in good shape to make a run at the playoffs, but it's still not an ideal record for them. The defending champs have already lost more games this year than they did in 2025 when they went 14-3 and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Of course, expecting the same record might have been foolish. As Super Bowl winners, the Seahawks entered 2026 with a target on their backs. They also have a more difficult schedule as the reigning NFC West champions.

Still, they have the talent to win every week, making their current record somewhat disappointing. On that note, here's a look at three individuals who have contributed to the up-and-down season and are considered the biggest disappointments entering the bye week.

Rashid Shaheed, WR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed returns a punt in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking for a spark at the 2025 deadline, the Seahawks made a trade with the New Orleans Saints to bring over receiver and return man Rashid Shaheed. He had just 188 yards on 15 receptions in nine games with Seattle, but scored two touchdowns on special teams.

He flashed enough to give the Seahawks hope that he could be a key piece of the puzzle going forward, leading to a three-year, $51 million extension. Through 10 games, he has 17 receptions for 171 yards with no touchdowns. Making matters worse, he hasn't been explosive on returns, averaging 10.3 yards per punt return and 27.0 on kickoffs, both down from 2025. Seattle bet big in Shaheed, and so far, that gamble hasn't paid off.

Jadarian Price, RB

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle made the bold move to let Kenneth Walker leave in free agency, and they replaced him with rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price. Injuries have slowed him down as Price has missed four games. He has yet to break out this season, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and has just 208 yards. He did score his first career touchdown in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, which hopefully will give him a boost in the second half, but as of now, he hasn't delivered as expected.

Sam Darnold, QB

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we enter the bye week, there's no player who has been more of a disappointment for Seattle than quarterback Sam Darnold. After a strong 2025 campaign, Darnold has struggled with accuracy and ball protection. His completion percentage dropped from 67.7 to 60.2 and he has 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Darnold has missed three games due to injury, and is just 3-4 as the starter. Seattle is 3-0 with Drew Lock playing in place of him, which has led to questions about Darnold's job security. He proved in 2025 that he can play at an incredibly high level, and needs to show he can bounce back once the bye week ends.

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