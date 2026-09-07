3 Matchups That Will Decide Seahawks’ Week 1 Clash Against Patriots

It’s not as if the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots don’t know each other. In fact, the franchises will be meeting for the third consecutive year. Mike Macdonald’s club has gotten the best of head coaches Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel, respectively, the past two seasons.

Of course, it’s the most recent clash between the franchises that is of interest here. Seattle’s defense harassed Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye in the club’s 29-13 triumph. There were six sacks and three takeaways, including a pick-six by Seahawks’ edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu.

Meanwhile, Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold played turnover-free football not only in the Super Bowl but the entire postseason. Now comes the rematch seven months later at Lumen Field, along with a lot of familiar names who will play key roles in this 2026 NFL season opener.

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV vs. Patriots C Jared Wilson

"Congratulations, champ. 11 tackles."



Ernest: "Who had 11?"



Ernest Jones IV was in awe at how his numbers added up after the Super Bowl LX victory 😂



(via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/MB0b7vZsrX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 9, 2026

He’s been a difference maker for Macdonald’s club since he was acquired via trade from the Tennessee Titans during the 2024 season. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV has played for three different teams in five seasons and has earned Super Bowl championship rings with the Rams and Seahawks. Against the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, Jones amassed a game-high 11 tackles—10 of those solo efforts.

Second-year blocker Jared Wilson was New England’s primary starter at right guard during his rookie campaign, but now takes over at center for Garrett Bradbury—who was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason. Can he prevent Jones from having another dominant performance?

Seahawks RG Anthony Bradford vs. Patriots DL Milton Williams

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been referred to as the weak link on Seattle’s improving offensive line, and he is now in the midst of the final year of his rookie contract. Including playoffs, Anthony Bradford started all 20 games for the eventual Super Bowl champions this past season. In terms of Pro Football Focus, he was the service’s No. 71 guard out of 79 qualifiers in 2025.

Milton Williams’s first season with the Patriots saw him help Mike Vrabel’s team finish eighth in the NFL in fewest total yards allowed per game, while only five clubs gave up fewer yards per game on the ground. During New England’s four-game postseason run, he amassed seven tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hits.

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez 2025 pass coverage.pic.twitter.com/7xaiTodKGV — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) May 14, 2026

The 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year was deservedly rewarded this offseason with a lucrative contract. The former Ohio State Buckeye finished this past season with a career-best 119 catches, as well as a league-high 1,793 receiving yards.

All told, Seahawks’ wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba has seen his numbers increase each year since totaling 63 grabs for 628 yards and four TDs during his debut campaign. A year later, there were 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. Smith-Njigba’s First Team All-Pro year of ’25 also saw him catch 17 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns during Seattle’s three-game Super Bowl title run.

Speaking of new contracts, Patriots’ cornerback Christian Gonzalez—the 17th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft—is seeking one. Some have questioned whether he will play in this Super rematch. The three-year pro has been a solid part of the Patriots’ secondary, earning Second Team All-Pro honors in 2024 while being named to his first Pro Bowl this past season. So will this clash of standout performers actually take place on Wednesday at Lumen Field?

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