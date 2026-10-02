3 Matchups That Will Decide Seahawks’ Week 4 Clash Against Chargers

Both the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers are coming off Week 3 road losses. The defending Super Bowl champions suffered their first setback of 2026 at Washington, while the Bolts’ 24-16 loss at Buffalo dropped the club’s record to 0-3.

The teams meet Sunday at Lumen Field. Are the winless Chargers primed to pull off an upset? Here are three pivotal encounters that could decide the game.

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV vs. Chargers C Jake Slaughter

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The two-time Super Bowl champion and the 2025 Second Team All-Pro is off and running once again. Ernest Jones IV is off and running, leading Macdonald’s with 29 tackles. A year ago, he led the Seahawks with five interceptions during the regular season, and added one in the playoffs. The big plays in terms of sacks and takeaways have yet to come this season, but it’s just a matter of time for the talented defender.

The Chargers’ offensive front will certainly have its hands full with Seattle’s front seven, and rookie center Jake Slaughter will try to consistently get a hat on Jones—which is much easier said than done. The former Gator pivot is currently the 26th-ranked center by Pro Football Focus.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold vs. Chargers DC Chris O’Leary

KAIN MEDRANO PICKS OFF SAM DARNOLD FOR A PICK SIX!@Commanders extend their late lead



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In his first season as the Seahawks’ quarterback, Sam Darnold threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also committed a disturbing 20 turnovers courtesy of 14 interceptions and six lost fumbles. However, during the team’s three-game postseason run, he responded with 672 yards through the air and five scores, while not giving up the football. Last week, one of his two interceptions was returned for a touchdown in the 33-31 loss at Washington.

Chris O’Leary is in his first season as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator and had big shoes to fill in replacing Jesse Minter. A year after giving up the fifth-fewest total yards per game in the league, the Bolts have slipped to 23rd in the NFL in total defense. There have been seven sacks and the team has forced six turnovers, but five of those takeaways came last week in the loss to the Bills. Can O’Leary’s defense put some heat on Darnold and come up with a takeaway or two?

Seahawks DL Leonard Williams vs. Chargers RG Cole Strange

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The 12-year pro and three-time Pro Bowler is off to solid start this season for a defense that entered the week allowing the fewest total yards and passing yards in the league. Veteran Leonard Williams is tied for fourth on the club with 13 tackles, leads the team with three sacks, and has five quarterback hits. The Seahawks have not allowed a rushing touchdown in three games this season.

The interior of the Chargers’ offensive line went through quite the makeover this offseason. Out are guards Zion Johnson and Mekhi Becton and center Bradley Boseman. Enter free agents Cole Strange and Kayode Awosika and rookie pivot Jake Slaughter. The second-round pick from the University of Florida was going to make the switch to left guard but moved back to center when 2026 pickup Tyler Biadasz was lost for the season.

Strange has struggle early this season and lining up against Williams shapes up as a major mismatch. But also don’t’ be surprised if the Seahawks’ defender moves around a bit against the struggling Chargers’ line.

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