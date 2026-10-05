3 Observations From Seahawks Ugly Win vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks are waking up victorious after beating the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 at Lumen Field for their Week 4 matchup.

The Seahawks started off strong and even held a 30-13 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Chargers attempted a fourth-quarter comeback, but it wasn't enough. The Seahawks made a game-ending fumble recovery with less than two minutes to go to salvage the victory. Here's a look at three observations from the Seahawks win against the Chargers.

Emanuel Wilson Can Lead the Backfield

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jadarian Price on injured reserve and Zach Charbonnet still recovering from his torn ACL, the Seahawks needed somebody to step up to the plate in the run game. Enter Emanuel Wilson, the team's free agent signing from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

Wilson has had an inconsistent workload over the first three games, but he was given the RB1 status against the Chargers and ran with it. He finished with 81 rushing yards on 21 carries and also had 3 catches for 39 yards and a touchdown through the air. Those are the type of numbers that one would expect out of a starting running back, and him finding the end zone twice is a positive sign of what's to come.

The Seahawks should definitely feel more confident in Wilson moving forward with Price and Sharpe still out.

Penalties, Penalties, Penalties

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh greets Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a lot of yellow on the field during the game between the Seahawks and Chargers. The teams combined for 30 penalties for 280 yards. The Seahawks were responsible for 14 penalties for 150 yards. That's simply unacceptable, and a win likely wouldn't have happened against most teams in the league with that kind of performance.

Luckily, the Seahawks were facing the Chargers, who have been one of the worst teams in the league so far this season and have been just as undisciplined as Seattle was today. This should be a massive emphasis going into Week 5 against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Better a Win Than a Loss

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, a win is a win, especially in the National Football League. The Seahawks coming out on top is important for keeping up in a very tight NFC West, with the Los Angeles Rams and 49ers both winning on Sunday. The Seahawks are firmly in second place with a 3-1 record. They will have a chance to take first place if they can be the first team this season to beat the 49ers, who have won all four of their games so far.

They know they will have to put together a better performance than they did in Week 4, and that should trigger a very focused week of practice ahead.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter