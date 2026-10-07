3 Reasons Why 49ers vs. Seahawks is Week 5's Best Game

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to face off against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 at Lumen Field.

It's a game that has a lot of past, present, and future storylines, making it one of the more exciting games to keep an eye on going into the weekend. Here are three reasons why NFL fans should look forward to this game the most on Sunday.

A Playoff Rematch

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams celebrates on the field following a win against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game marks the first time the Seahawks and 49ers have met since mid-January, when the Seahawks hosted the Niners in Seattle for a divisional round matchup. The Seahawks started the game with a kickoff return from Rashid Shaheed that gave them all the momentum they needed for a blowout 41-6 victory to advance to the NFC Championship.

It's safe to say both teams haven't forgotten about the game, especially the Niners, who will be looking to put those demons behind them. Since that loss back in January, the Niners have not lost, and they have the momentum to carry them into the Pacific Northwest.

The Rivalry Intensified Over the Offseason

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Klint Kubiak, a 49ers assistant in 2023, going to the Las Vegas Raiders to be their head coach, the Seahawks were in need of a new offensive coordinator. They wanted someone with a similar background to Kubiak, which is why they hired Brian Fleury, who spent the last seven seasons under head coach Kyle Shanahan's staff.

Fleury's experience under Shanahan should play a large role in the Seahawks' preparation for the upcoming weekend. That being said, the Niners know the Seahawks very well in their own right, so this should only make things more intriguing for both teams.

The Potential Playoff Implications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game will have a long impact, possibly on how the NFC West is won. The winner will take over first place in the division. Either the Niners will extend their lead and earn some leeway in a tiebreaker over the Seahawks, or Seattle will overtake first place once again.

With the Niners, Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams all incredibly tight at the top of the standings last year, there is reason to believe that a similar outcome could take place in 2026. Therefore, these games are incredibly crucial to the standings in the long run, and Seattle should treat this game like a playoff game because San Francisco will as well.

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