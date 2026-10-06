Seahawks NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Seattle Climbing Despite Injury Concerns

Before taking the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks were dealt another blow. They already had to play essentially two games without quarterback Sam Darnold, and not long after his return, running back Jadarian Price suffered an injury.

Price was moved to the IR, meaning he will miss at least four games, which is a blow for a team that has yet to see Zach Charbonnet play in 2026. The good news is that Emanuel Wilson has been playing well and could help the Seahawks stay the course until Charbonnet returns.

Their ability to push through adversity and start the season 3-1 is impressive and it has them once again climbing up the boards in NFL power rankings. Here's a roundup of some of the major outlets, which all seem to be firm believers in Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks.

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 1 | Last week: 3

"After surviving the last gasp of the Chargers’ season, the Seahawks are reviving the career of one-time running game bully Joe Mixon to fill the gap prior to Zach Charbonnet’s return. The signings of random name-recognition veterans by playoff-bound teams are one of my favorite time-honored traditions in all of sports."

Orr was ready to see if Joe Mixon would pan out, but it turns out the Seahawks won't be bringing him in. Adam Schefter reported that they decided not to sign him, meaning they will continue to lean on their current stable of backs.

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 3 | Last week: 3

"Even with RB Jadarian Price joining Zach Charbonnet on the shelf, they're doing a nice job with a patchwork running game that's incorporating KR/WR Rashid Shaheed and, perhaps, veteran Joe Mixon eventually."

Emanuel Wilson has been a strong replacement for the Seahawks. He had 81 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 and while you would like to see his yards per attempt improve (3.6 on the season), he hasn't been a liability. That's all you can ask for when you turn to your RB3.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 3 | Last week: 4

"Quarterback Sam Darnold sustained a glute injury on the season's fifth play and missed most of the first two games. No. 1 running back Jadarian Price, Seattle's first-round pick, lost fumbles in consecutive weeks and is now on IR because of a chest injury. The Seahawks won in Week 4 despite a franchise-record 150 penalty yards," Brady Henderson wrote.

The real story from Week 4 was the fact that Seattle bounced back from losing to the Commanders and were able to win ugly. Now, they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, which will be a huge NFC West showdown. They must be better prepared in that one, because giving the 49ers 150 yards from penalties would be a recipe for disaster.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 4 | Last week: 5

"They bounced back from their loss to the Commanders with a dominant showing against the Chargers. The defense, as usual, led them in the victory."

Seattle understands that defense wins championships, which is why Macdonald is the right man for this franchise. Even with injuries slowing them down, their defense is able to make plays when it matters most, and that's why they remain one of the top teams in the NFL entering Week 5.

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