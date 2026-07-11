Why All Eyes Should Be on Jadarian Price for Seahawks Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks rode a steady ground game and a big-play defense to the franchise’s second Super Bowl title in 2025. Led by Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, Mike MacDonald’s club averaged 138.0 yards per game rushing in the team’s last 12 overall outings—including Seattle’s three-game postseason run.

In those dozen contests, Walker (868) and Charbonnet (520) combined for 1,388 of Seattle’s 1,656 rushing yards. The latter missed the team’s playoff clashes with the Rams and Patriots after going down with a torn ACL in his team’s 41-6 victory over the 49ers in the divisional round.

The Seahawks’ running game will look very different this season

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Now it’s 2026, and the Seahawks are obviously looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. There are some major changes on offense, starting with coordinator Klint Kubiak’s departure to Las Vegas. He’s replaced by Brian Fleury. Also, Walker is also now a member of the AFC West, having signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. As for Charbonnet, his status for the upcoming season remains uncertain.

In April, Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider used the last pick in the first round to select Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price. According to Saad Yousuf of The Athletic, he is the most intriguing newcomer this upcoming season for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

How long will it take rookie RB Jadarian Price to make his presence felt?

Jadarian Price 119 Touches, 761 Total YDS, 13 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/PeZRYd674z https://t.co/eWNGTwdDxI — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 3, 2026

“Despite his role as the backup to Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame,” explained Yousuf, “Price was selected in the first round of this year’s draft because of his potential. Sam Darnold proved a lot of doubters wrong last season and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a breakout campaign. But a dependable rushing attack was at the heart of Seattle’s offensive success, and Price will be tasked with taking over a starring role in the operation.”

Seattle Seahawks’ ground game came up big in 2025

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thanks to the aforementioned strong finish by Seattle’s running attack in 2025, Macdonald’s team finished tied for 10th in the league in yards per game on the ground (123.3) during the regular season. That was quite a turnaround for a club that totaled the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL in each of the previous two seasons. The Seahawks ran for an impressive 130.3 yards per game during their three-game Super Bowl run.

It will be interesting to see how quickly Price becomes the focal point of Fleury’s running attack this season.

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