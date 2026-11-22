The Seattle Seahawks are enjoying their annual bye week, where they will have a chance to sit back, relax, and watch their NFL counterparts do battle in Week 11.

The Seahawks are 6-4 in the middle of a wild card race in the NFC, and several games this week could impact that race. Here's a look at one game in each television window that the team should keep on the TV screen ... if they aren't watching RedZone.

Early Sunday Slate: Saints vs. Bears

Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the matchup with arguably the most at stake in the 7-game window. Both teams are currently fighting for playoff spots, as the New Orleans Saints are in the tight NFC South, while the Chicago Bears are one of the teams fighting for a wild card spot in the NFC.

The Bears are also fighting for a division crown, and they will have a chance to compete for first place against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. This matchup in the Windy City could set the stage for what the big Turkey Day game has to offer.

Late Sunday Slate: Jaguars vs. Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard prepares to tackle New York Giants wide receiver Richie James. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The league flexed the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants into the late window in the national TV spot, and it's no surprise, considering both teams are leading their respective divisions going into the matchup.

The Jaguars have been one of the best teams in the league so far this season, with a 7-2 record, and they have won each of their last three games by at least 17 points.

The Giants, meanwhile, are coming off a heartbreaking loss on Thursday Night Football last week to the Washington Commanders but still maintain a multi-game division lead in the NFC East. They are hoping to win their division for the first time since 2011.

This game could go a long way for the Giants if they are able to pull out a win.

Sunday Night Football: Vikings vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold in action against the San Francisco 49ers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Two playoff hopefuls, the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, will take part in the league's Mexico City game for Sunday Night Football. The Vikings are 7-2 and have been one of the league's best teams since starting off 6-0. After dropping two consecutive games, the team traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders and turned things around with a big 30-10 victory against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Niners are going into this game leading the NFC West by 2.5 games over the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, both of whom are on bye this week. A victory would push them to a three-game lead, while a loss would keep the gap at two games, which would be much more manageable for Seattle to overcome, as they will have a chance to gain a game next week when they visit Levi's Stadium.

Monday Night Football: Bengals vs. Commanders

The Cincinnati Bengals line up for a snap against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday Night Football this week pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium near the nation's capital. The Bengals hold one of the best records in the league at 7-2, while the Commanders are holding on to faint playoff hopes at 3-5-1.

The Bengals have won each of their last five games and are poised to make a playoff run as the second half of the season gets underway. The Commanders are likely going to have a chance to fight for a division crown, but they need to be able to pick up some wins in these next couple of weeks, as their schedule is rather favorable.

Over the next month, if they can add a victory against the Super Bowl contender Bengals, that could spark some confidence moving forward.

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