4 Seahawks With the Most to Prove Entering Mandatory Minicamp

Tuesday marks the beginning of a three-day mandatory minicamp for the Seattle Seahawks. It's the last of the short sessions before the team gets together for training camp in late July.

Seattle is set to defend their Super Bowl win, which was the second in franchise history. Their victory led to some departures this offseason as opposing teams were ready to snatch up some of their key contributors from the title run.

That's left the door open for many of the younger players and depth pieces to make their mark. Here's a look at four such Seahawks who have the most to prove during minicamps.

Julian Neal, CB

Memphis' Marcello Bussey has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Riq Woolen was never seen as the ideal fit in Mike Macdonald's defense, which made his departure this offseason less than surprising. It still left a spot on the roster open since Woolen did record 817 snaps in 2025.

One player who is expected to help fill that void is Julian Neal, the team's third-round pick out of Arkansas. Neal boasts impressive size at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, but doesn't have elite top-end speed (Neal ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine). He can still be an effective press corner and can begin to make a push for playing time this week.

Emanuel Wilson, RB

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

With Kenneth Walker III signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL, the Seahawks will turn to rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price as their lead back. Even with Price in place, the Seahawks will need another back to step up and free agent addition Emanuel Wilson is the prime candidate for that role.

Some critics weren't thrilled with Wilson's signing, but Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brener says he has the potential to break out with Seattle. He does have a career average of 4.5 yards per attempt, but will need to prove he's a superior option to other running backs, including George Holani who has a habit of standing out during the preseason.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/KR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed catches a pass against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One free agent the Seahawks were able to keep was wide receiver and kick returner Rashid Shaheed. Added in November in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, Shaheed provided a spark in the return game with two special teams touchdowns in nine games. He added another kickoff return in the playoffs as well.

As a receiver, however, he had just 15 receptions for 188 yards and 64 rushing yards on seven attempts. In the playoffs, he managed just three catches on 10 targets for 78 yards, which has led to questions about the three-year $51 million extension he signed this offseason. Shaheed has shown in the past he can be a threat in the receiving game and to justify that contract, he needs to prove it again, and that starts during minicamps.

Ty Okada, Safety

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the top players to leave in free agency this offseason was safety Coby Bryant, who landed with the Chicago Bears. Seattle felt confident in allowing him to walk due to the rise of Ty Okada, who developed into a playmaker in 2025.

The undrafted free agent from Montana State broke out during his third season, recording 65 tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception. It's one thing to stand out when no one sees you coming, but now Okada has to prove he can hold down the starting job. It won't be easy with second-round pick Bud Clark behind him, but Okada can begin to prove the job should be his during minicamp.

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