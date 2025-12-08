Analyst lays out Seahawks’ dilemma going into stretch run for NFL playoffs

Jeff Howe and Austin Mock of The Athletic broke down the NFL playoff picture. When it comes to the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are currently at the No. 3 spot, and will be there regardless if they defeat or lose to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks came away with a 37-9 victory over the Falcons at Atlanta on Sunday. They remain behind the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West standings for now despite the fact that both clubs own identical 10-3 record. Of course, the current order is due to the fact that Macdonald’s club fell to the Rams in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium, 21-19, behind a forgettable day by Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold via four interceptions.

Regardless, Seattle’s final four games are against teams (Colts, Rams, Panthers, and 49ers) that all currently own winning records. It’s a tricky slate, but at least the opportunity is ahead of them.

“The Seahawks overcame a sleepy start in Atlanta to rout the Falcons,” (via Howe and Mock), “and maintain the second-best record in the NFC. Problematically, that’s good for only the fifth seed right now. The Seahawks can’t assume the Rams will slip up again, which means the NFC West rivals’ Week 16 showdown is essentially worth a playoff victory. The winner will be in control of the No. 1 seed, while the loser will look at opening the postseason on the road, likely against the NFC South winner.”

At the moment, the Rams own a 3-1 mark within the division, while the Seahawks are 2-2. And keep in mind that the 9-4 San Francisco 49ers are right on both teams’ heels as they own a 4-1 divisional mark. It’s hard to believe that this won’t come down to the final weekend of the regular season.

