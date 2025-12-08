NFL pundit declares Seattle Seahawks are ‘legitimate’ Super Bowl threat
With one game to go in Week 14, Bleacher Report’s NFL analysts of Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Kris Knox and Moe Moton did their usual due diligence when it came to winners, losers, and takeaways from the league’s most recent action.
On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons were tied at 6-6 at intermission. Mike Macdonald’s team outscored their hosts, 31-3, in the second half on the way to a resounding 37-9 win. It was a third straight win for the ‘Hawks since that 21-19 loss to the Rams in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
The B/R team’s takeaway from the 28-point win is that it’s time to talk about Macdonald’s club as a “legitimate Super Bowl threat.”
“Despite having an excellent season, the Seattle Seahawks haven't had a ton of run as a top contender to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX. After dismantling the Falcons in Atlanta, Seattle should. There wasn't anything the Seahawks didn't do well Sunday against the Falcons. Sam Darnold was again effective and efficient throwing the ball. The team didn't post gaudy numbers running the ball, but it was solid on a per-carry basis. The defense forced multiple second-half turnovers and held Falcons running back Bijan Robinson in check.”
Seattle limited Robinson, who lost a fumble, to 94 total yards from scrimmage. They did not give up a touchdown and allowed only 274 total yards. The Falcons were 1-of-13 on third-down conversions. They seem to be playing their best football of the season and have an opportunity to win their first division title since 2020.
“With a home date with the Los Angeles Rams and a trip to San Francisco still on the schedule, the Seahawks have a real chance to claim first place in the NFC West—and the No. 1 seed in the NFC is still very much in play.”
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.