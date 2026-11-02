Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Seahawks Week 8 Matchup
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The Seattle Seahawks are preparing to host the Chicago Bears in Week 8's edition of Monday Night Football.
The Seahawks and Bears have played each other 20 times over the course of their franchises' histories, with Seattle winning 12 of those meetings. The Seahawks beat the Bears 6-3 when the two teams last met in Week 17 of the 2024 season at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Seahawks are fresh off of a dominant performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 while the Bears picked up a big win against the New England Patriots in Thursday Night Football last week.
Here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Bears and Seahawks in their NFC primetime contest.
Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Announcers
This game will be featured on ESPN, with Joe Buck driving the ship with former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman. Here's a look at the full crew for Monday.
Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
Analyst: Troy Aikman
Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge
This is the crew that is set to do the Super Bowl this year, so perhaps this is a preview of what's to come for the Seahawks.
Referees for Week 8 Bears vs. Seahawks
Carl Cheffers is leading the way for the game between the Bears and Seahawks. This is his 12th season in the NFL, but he became a referee in 2018.
Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.
Referee: Shawn Smith
Umpire: Tra Blake
Down Judge: Jay Bilbo
Line Judge: Jeff Seeman
Field Judge: Dyrol Prioleau
Side Judge: Keith Parham
Back Judge: Dino Paganelli
Chicago Bears Week 8 Uniform
The Bears will also have an 89 decal on their helmets to honor Mike Ditka, who passed away on Oct. 9 at the age of 86.
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Seattle Seahawks Week 8 Uniform
The last time the Seahawks wore this specific uniform combination was back in Week 5 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: White or navy
Kickoff between the Bears and Seahawks is scheduled for Monday at 5:15 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener