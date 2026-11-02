Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Seahawks Week 8 Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing to host the Chicago Bears in Week 8's edition of Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks and Bears have played each other 20 times over the course of their franchises' histories, with Seattle winning 12 of those meetings. The Seahawks beat the Bears 6-3 when the two teams last met in Week 17 of the 2024 season at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Seahawks are fresh off of a dominant performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 while the Bears picked up a big win against the New England Patriots in Thursday Night Football last week.

Here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Bears and Seahawks in their NFC primetime contest.

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Announcers

This game will be featured on ESPN, with Joe Buck driving the ship with former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman. Here's a look at the full crew for Monday.

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge

This is the crew that is set to do the Super Bowl this year, so perhaps this is a preview of what's to come for the Seahawks.

Referees for Week 8 Bears vs. Seahawks

Shawn Smith officiates the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carl Cheffers is leading the way for the game between the Bears and Seahawks. This is his 12th season in the NFL, but he became a referee in 2018.

Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.

Referee: Shawn Smith

Umpire: Tra Blake

Down Judge: Jay Bilbo

Line Judge: Jeff Seeman

Field Judge: Dyrol Prioleau

Side Judge: Keith Parham

Back Judge: Dino Paganelli

Chicago Bears Week 8 Uniform

The Bears will also have an 89 decal on their helmets to honor Mike Ditka, who passed away on Oct. 9 at the age of 86.

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Seattle Seahawks Week 8 Uniform

The last time the Seahawks wore this specific uniform combination was back in Week 5 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: White or navy

Kickoff between the Bears and Seahawks is scheduled for Monday at 5:15 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

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