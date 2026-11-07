Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Seahawks Week 9 Matchup
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The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals at home to complete their season series in Week 9.
The Seahawks have come out on top the last 10 times against the Cardinals, including their Week 2 matchup at State Farm Stadium.
The Seahawks are coming off a Week 8 loss on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, while the Cardinals pulled out a gutsy comeback victory against the Dallas Cowboys, which resulted in a quarterback change.
The team traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens and inserted Gardner Minshew into the starting lineup. This is his first start of the season and his first overall start since Week 16 of the 2025 campaign, when he was Patrick Mahomes' backup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
With the stage set, here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Seahawks and Cardinals in their divisional showdown.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Announcers
This game will be shown on FOX, with Kenny Albert taking the microphone along with former NFL linebacker Jonathan Vilma. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.
Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert
Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
Sideline Reporter: Megan Olivi
Referees for Week 2 Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Alan Eck is leading the way for the game between the Seahawks and Cardinals, just like he did in Week 2 when the divisional rivals met for the first time this year. This is his 11th season in the NFL, where he started off as a side judge before becoming an umpire. In 2023, he became a referee, replacing Jerome Boger.
Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.
Referee: Alan Eck
Umpire: Paul King
Down Judge: David Oliver
Line Judge: Greg Bradley
Field Judge: Fred Dimpfel
Side Judge: Dale Shaw
Back Judge: Grantis Bell
Seattle Seahawks Week 9 Uniform
The Seahawks are going with their all-navy uniform in Week 9 against the Cardinals. The team is 7-4 and 3-0 since their uniform change in 2012 when wearing all navy, and they have won nine straight games in this specific uniform combination dating back to 2025.
So far this season, the team is 2-0 when going completely navy after beating the New England Patriots in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Navy
Arizona Cardinals Week 9 Uniform
With the Seahawks going all navy, the Cardinals are responding by wearing all white. This is the fifth time this season they have worn an exclusively white uniform. They are 2-2 so far this season when wearing all white, beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Kickoff between the Cardinals and Seahawks is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:25 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener