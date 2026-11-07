Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Seahawks Week 9 Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are getting ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals at home to complete their season series in Week 9.

The Seahawks have come out on top the last 10 times against the Cardinals, including their Week 2 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

The Seahawks are coming off a Week 8 loss on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, while the Cardinals pulled out a gutsy comeback victory against the Dallas Cowboys, which resulted in a quarterback change.

The team traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens and inserted Gardner Minshew into the starting lineup. This is his first start of the season and his first overall start since Week 16 of the 2025 campaign, when he was Patrick Mahomes' backup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the stage set, here's a look at the announcers, referee crew, and uniform combination for the Seahawks and Cardinals in their divisional showdown.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Announcers

This game will be shown on FOX, with Kenny Albert taking the microphone along with former NFL linebacker Jonathan Vilma. Here's a look at the full crew for Sunday.

Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert

Analyst: Jonathan Vilma

Sideline Reporter: Megan Olivi

Referees for Week 2 Seahawks vs. Cardinals

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks to side judge Alan Eck. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alan Eck is leading the way for the game between the Seahawks and Cardinals, just like he did in Week 2 when the divisional rivals met for the first time this year. This is his 11th season in the NFL, where he started off as a side judge before becoming an umpire. In 2023, he became a referee, replacing Jerome Boger.

Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.

Referee: Alan Eck

Umpire: Paul King

Down Judge: David Oliver

Line Judge: Greg Bradley

Field Judge: Fred Dimpfel

Side Judge: Dale Shaw

Back Judge: Grantis Bell

Seattle Seahawks Week 9 Uniform

The Seahawks are going with their all-navy uniform in Week 9 against the Cardinals. The team is 7-4 and 3-0 since their uniform change in 2012 when wearing all navy, and they have won nine straight games in this specific uniform combination dating back to 2025.

So far this season, the team is 2-0 when going completely navy after beating the New England Patriots in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Navy

Arizona Cardinals Week 9 Uniform

With the Seahawks going all navy, the Cardinals are responding by wearing all white. This is the fifth time this season they have worn an exclusively white uniform. They are 2-2 so far this season when wearing all white, beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Seahawks is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:25 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

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