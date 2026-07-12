Brady Russell Has Chance to Expand Role With Seahawks

There are many players who have helped the Seattle Seahawks become one of the most efficient teams in the league. It hasn’t been one or two players dominating their way to a Super Bowl, but rather the team seeing an overall balance of talent and production. Tight end Brady Russell isn’t a name that rings a bell to the casual fan, but he provided a huge impact to the Seahawks in their chase towards a Super Bowl title. He wasn’t a key player on offense, but his toughness and efficiency on special teams exemplified how devoted the Seahawks were to the process.

From College to NFL

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell (38) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Russell entered Colorado as an outside linebacker, but he transitioned to tight end in his freshman season. He spent all that time adjusting to a new position on the other side of the ball. He found his first chance to play in 2018 as a redshirt freshman, but he didn’t make a real impact until the 2019 season. Russell played 29 games for Colorado, catching 78 receptions for 799 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after going undrafted, but he didn’t make it through training camp.

Russell got his chance to stay on the active roster in 2023 for the Seahawks thanks to his contributions at tight end and on special teams. Throughout the last three seasons, Russell has participated in 107 offensive snaps, but he has been a solid contributor on special teams. During that time, he has accumulated 31 total tackles. Last season, he accounted for 14 total tackles, with 10 of them being solo tackles. This was the most of any player on special teams last season.

What Russell Brings to the Seahawks

The Seahawks like to rely on players who can step up and contribute in multiple ways. Russell is a tight end/fullback to help with blocking schemes on run-plays, but they can also utilize his tackling ability from his linebacker days and be a consistent special teams’ defender.

He had a breakout season with his 14 tackles as he consistently flew to the other side of the field on punt or kickoff coverages, and made proper tackle pursuit angles. It is a big reason why the Seahawks re-signed Russell to a two-year, $4.8 million deal. The Seahawks can also call upon him if the offense needs more proficient blockers off the edge.

How Russell Could Be a Real Impact Player

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell (38) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) during the Super Bowl LX trophy celebration at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Russell will be an average of $2.4 million for the next two seasons. That is a lot for a player who plays primarily special teams, but head coach Mike Macdonald knows how important it is for every play to be executed correctly. Russell isn’t a player who allows easy yards on coverage. He can be an example to some of the special team-focused players who could earn more money or get a bigger role if they devote their effort and energy to getting better.

Russell is likely securing a roster spot thanks to the new contract. His placement on the roster could open more opportunities to be on the field more. If he can be a more reliable pass-catcher, he could make a surprising leap on the depth chart over players like Elijah Arroyo. Russell has already proven to be a capable blocker, but his role might accelerate more if he could be an efficient pass catcher.

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