How to Watch Seahawks Game vs. Commanders in Week 3

The Seattle Seahawks will be traveling to the nation's capital to face off against Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders.

The Seahawks are 2-0 while the Commanders are winless. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX and the FOX One app.

History has been on the Seahawks' side in recent matchups against the Commanders, winning four of the last six meetings since 2014. The Seahawks' last trip to Washington came last season, where the team pulled out a 38-14 victory in Week 9.

Entering Sunday's Week 3 contest, the Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites on the road over the Commanders, while the over/under is set for 40.5 total points. The Seahawks and Commanders have both been dealing with quarterback injuries, as Sam Darnold missed last week while Jayden Daniels re-injured his elbow that caused him problems last year.

Sunday's game will be called by play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and analyst Greg Olsen, while Pam Oliver will serve as the sideline reporter. Carl Cheffers is leading the officiating crew for the Week 3 contest after his crew officiated the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots last week.

How can you tune into Sunday's action? All of the information you need to catch the NFC showdown can be seen below.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders TV & Viewing Info

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reacts to the win against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: Landover, Md.

Venue: North West Stadium

TV Info: FOX | FOX One

Betting Odds: Seahawks -7.5 | O/U: 40.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Seahawks -355 | Cardinals +280

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

After the Seahawks' Week 3 matchup, they will return home to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who will be fresh off of a game against the Buffalo Bills on the road.

If the Seahawks can win this game, it will mark their 13th consecutive victory, which would break a franchise record. The team is also hoping to be on pace to have the greatest start in franchise history, which is set at 5-0, dating back to the 2020 NFL season.

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