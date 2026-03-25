Seahawks 7-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency

It is officially one month left until the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, where all 32 teams look to improve their rosters with young, talented players. The defending Super Bowl champions in the Seattle Seahawks made moves more focused on keeping most of their players than they were looking at outside players.

There were some positions that the Seahawks addressed in the first official stretch of free agency, and some that weren't addressed enough. Seattle may start with only four picks in the draft, but that may not finish the same. Schneider has a habit of trading back and making draft classes.

Second Round, Pick No.47 - Jadarian Price - Running Back (Notre Dame)

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) collides with Navy Midshipmen cornerback Phillip Hamilton (18) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Seahawks trade back not once, but twice for better value and more picks. Seattle trades picks No. 32 and No. 188 to receive the Baltimore Ravens' No. 45 pick, their second-round pick in 2027, and their third-round pick in 2027. Immediately, the Seahawks trade back to No. 47 to also get pick No. 113. After trading back, the Seahawks will get their potential first-string running back in Notre Dame's Jadarian Price. The Seahawks get their new versatile, explosive running back at a great value and multiple picks in the future.

Second Round, Pick No. 64 - Chris Johnson - Cornerback (San Diego State)

Seattle retained Josh Jobe as one of their starting outside cornerback as well as signed Noah Igbinoghene as one of the top backups. The only question the Seahawks should have moving forward is reliable depth. Seattle can address this area by selecting Chris Johnson with their original pick in the second round. Johnson is a reliable lockdown cornerback who can keep up in many receiver routes. Even if Johnson isn’t a starter, he can play several meaningful snaps. The Seahawks have been talking to Johnson for most of the pre-Draft process.

Third Round, Pick No. 96 - Kage Casey - Guard (Boise State)

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Outside of the running back position, the interior offensive line was one of the most pivotal positions for the Seahawks to address. The Seahawks needed upgrades at right guard and center, with the biggest being at right guard. Seattle could see a potential in the third round with Kage Casey, a three-starter at Boise State. He is a solid zone blocker who can climb to the second-level of the defense. Not only can Casey play guard, but he can also provide depth at tackle.

Fourth Round, Pick No. 124 - Anthony Lucas - Edge Rusher (USC)

The Seahawks can trade back again nine spots from pick No. 113 and give up a seventh-round pick in the 2027 Draft to get picks No. 124 and 164 from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Many outside media outlets overexaggerated Boye Mafe's departure to another team during free agency. While Mafe accounted for 44 quarterbacks, he only had two sacks.

The Seahawks can find their replacement later in the draft. Lucas has a lot of traits that need to be redefined and developed, but he will have a great set of coaches and leaders to learn from. In 12 games last season, Lucas accounted for 37 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and 23 quarterback pressures.

Fifth Round, Pick No. 164 - Jordan Hudson - Wide Receiver (SMU)

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (2) catches a pass for a touchdown over Louisville Cardinals defensive back Jabari Mack (4) during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the final pick from the Jaguars trade, the Seahawks could assess their receiver corp. The need for a day two receiver isn’t required after the front office re-signed Rashid Shaheed, Jake Bobo, and Cody White. Darake Young leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders leaves a spot open for the Seahawks. Hudson is a great route-runner with great hands and the ability to create separation. He wins his plays against opposing defensive backs with route-runner than his speed. Hudson is very similar to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as he could find his way to the field often.

What To Take Away From This Draft

This is a Draft that is a little difficult for the Seahawks. They have one major need to address, and one wrong move could make them miss out on a top running back like Jadarian Price. Luckily, the demand isn’t high for running backs, which means the Seahawks can trade back for more picks. Seattle is able to address more positions by trading back and getting more picks. The Seahawks also get a second-and-third round pick for next year’s NFL Draft from the Ravens. The biggest sacrifice from the Seahawks is a seventh-round pick in 2027.