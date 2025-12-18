NFL analyst sees problem with 'one-dimensional' Seahawks offense, calls out key area

For most of the season, the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) have had one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. Since Week 11, the Seahawks have seen their offense limited, and quarterback Sam Darnold hasn’t been as explosive as he was earlier in the season.

Most will be quick to point out that Darnold is the problem, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky sees things much differently. Orlovsky was on NFL Live to talk about the issues of the Seahawks’ running game. He didn’t hold back when talking about the team’s production within the last few weeks.

"They're one-dimensional, they’ve tried to run the football and can't. The problem is, they get to 2nd and 5 and want to run the football, and then they are in 3rd and 7. It's a multitude of things."

The Seahawks have been slowing down productivity in the run-game since Week 11 in the 21-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown in the last two games, and it was especially bad in Sunday’s 18-16 home win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks rushed the ball 22 times for 50 yards, averaging only 2.3 yards per rush.

Orlovsky showed examples of how unfocused the Seahawks are when it comes to blocking at the line of scrimmage. He says it reaches from the offensive linemen to the tight ends, but one position has been a constant problem.

Orlovsky was critical of right guard Anthony Bradford and his ability to block at an efficient level. He showed one example of a play where Bradford’s poor blocking and effort led to a tackle for loss.

"This is an advantage for the offense. Let's pull the backside guard. This is a problem, the right guard. That's a huge scene if we just get that block. Meet in the backfield, three yards of penetration that 2nd and 5 becomes 3rd and 8."

Bradford has been a problem throughout the entire season, but running back Kenneth Walker III hasn’t been incredibly efficient within the last few weeks.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the last two weeks, Walker has rushed for 46 yards on 19 carries for an average of 2.4 yards per rush. Walker has had problems with his vision, play selection, and picking which running lane to attack. Orlovsky addressed this issue in one short-yard run play against the Colts.

"This time, they do a pretty decent job upfront. I would tell the back, hit it downhill, but he's starting to cut back into a run pressure. That was 2nd and 7, we are now at 3rd and 6."

The Seahawks enter Week 16 against the Rams with the fifth-ranked scoring offense, averaging 28.9 points per game. Despite some drops in efficiency from Darnold, due to a lack of solidarity in the run game. The Seahawks are still one of the most efficient passing offenses in the league, averaging 237.6 passing yards per game, eighth in the league. The Seahawks are averaging 113 rushing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

Orlovsky talked about the Seahawks entering the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Rams being a one-dimensional offense.

"Usually in your run game, it's always somebody that misses that block, and I think that's where Seattle is, they've got an issue at right guard, both in the run and the pass game, but when they're trying to run the football on second and easy downs, it's almost hurting them more on third down. You're being one-dimensional against an elite defense or high-end one like the Rams, I think, is an issue."

The Seahawks have to show they were unfocused in the last few games rather than show they’ve become slow and developed bad habits. Seattle will have a tough obstacle on Thursday as left tackle Charles Cross is out with a hamstring injury. Josh Jones is likely the starting left tackle against an efficient Rams’ defense.

Either way, the Seahawks have to be more aggressive and smart in the run game in order to have a chance of defeating the Rams.

