George Holani Has A Great Chance To Break Out In 2026

28 touches, 97 yards, and 1 touchdown. Those were George Holani’s combined statistics over his first two NFL seasons. He mostly saw the field on special teams, logging 169 snaps in assorted roles for that unit. He was most certainly on the team, and you’d notice him if you paid attention, but you wouldn’t have called him a key piece of the roster.

Things changed for him when Zach Charbonnet went down with a torn ACL in the divisional round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, right around the time Holani returned from an injury of his own. Pressed into backup running back duties, he gave the team 31 yards in the NFC Title game and 13 in the Super Bowl. Not massive, but certainly of note.

Charbonnet’s injury is going to leak into the 2026 season, with him likely to miss several games and possibly being negatively affected by it all year long. Ken Walker also departed in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs. This opens up a chance for Holani to make a consistent, meaningful impact on the squad. Can he take advantage of it?

How He Got Here

Boise State Broncos running back George Holani (24) runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau (53) and defensive back Jaylin Davies (24). | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Hailing from New Zealand, Holani moved to Los Angeles when he was young and attended St. John Bosco High in California. He worked his way up to three-star status for the Braves, rushing for over 1,150 yards in his Junior and Senior seasons. This earned him recruitment from the Boise State Broncos, who featured him for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.

What looked like a very promising collegiate career, however, ended up getting sidetracked by injuries, as Holani would only play in 13 games and amass 898 yards and 4 touchdowns combined over the next two seasons. He got back on track in 2022, with 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns, but again missed significant time in 2023 before entering the draft.

While he did earn a combine invite, Holani was ultimately not selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, and had to wait a week before the Seahawks signed him. His rookie season was not conducive to opportunities, as he was behind K9, Charbonnet, and second year back Kenny McIntosh on the roster, in an offense run by the pass-happy Ryan Grubb. But now, opportunity knocks.

What Does He Have?

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) rushes for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) defends. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

George is a suitable stand-in for Zach Charbonnet, providing some (but not all) of the same size and power while also being a capable third down back. What he lacks in tools and traits, he makes up for with his decisiveness and ability to find the hole and hit it. While he can run the ball, I find his most compelling plays to be in the passing game, catching and blocking.

He lacks particularly notable speed or acceleration, not being able to squirt through short-lived gaps in the defense and usually not breaking away from defenders. Elusiveness is limited, and the extensive track record of injuries most certainly looms over him. In short, he’s more or less what you would expect from a running back that doesn’t get drafted.

What To Expect

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In my head, Jadarian Price will be Seattle’s starting running back and the early-down runner, and George Holani will come in on clear passing downs to handle those duties. Given the skillsets that the two players bring, that makes the most sense to me. Emmanuel Wilson should be good enough to handle occasional fill-in work as a third stringer as well.

When Charbonnet gets back, Holani’s window may close, although I’m not convinced Zach will be at full power this year. Either way, the first few months of the 2026 season will be Holani’s best chance to make an impact and earn a meaningful role in the NFL, be it in Seattle or on another team. I expect some good production.

Probably not a thousand yards or anything; that milestone will likely be achieved by Price, if anyone. But I could see Holani having 30 catches and somewhere around 500 yards from scrimmage. At those numbers, he will have certainly earned his roster spot and meager pay, and possibly a role for someone in 2027.

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