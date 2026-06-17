Genius of Seahawks Apparent Offseason Blunder Already Becoming Clear

Throughout most of the offseason, one of the biggest complaints of the Seattle Seahawks was the beginning of free agency regarding their running backs. Not only did the Seahawks lose running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs, but their lack of early moves was also criticized. The only running back signed to the roster early in the offseason process was former Green Bay Packers backup Emanuel Wilson.

The one thing that general manager John Schneider needed was time. The Seahawks drafted Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in the first round, 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The front office and coaching staff not only feel confident in their new back, but also the collection of backs that will continue the success of the running game left by Walker.

Seahawks had Plan All Along at Running Back

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks were slammed for not attempting to give Walker a top-end contract to stay in Seattle. It isn’t common to see a Super Bowl MVP leave the following offseason for another team, but Walker’s attitude when it came to splitting the first-string reps was a key reason for the departure. Luckily, the Seahawks’ plans to split first-string reps remained the same and efficient. Throughout OTAs and Mini-Camp practices, the Seahawks have been letting Price and third-year veteran George Holani work with the first-team offense. Price has been the most explosive and alert back, while Holani has been an efficient playmaker as a pass-catcher and a solid blocker in the backfield.

The Seahawks are also planning to utilize Wilson as a power back option, like how they used Zach Charbonnet last season. Wilson rushed for 496 yards and four touchdowns on 125 carries in 17 games last season. He plays with more power than Price and Holani. Seattle is also looking to see if it can get more out of other backs in Kenny McIntosh and Jacardia Wright. If the Seahawks can get their layout of multiple backs by the time preseason games start, their gamble on moving on Walker to a new set of feature backs would’ve paid off.

Seahawks will Get Reinforcements in the Running Game

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are not done elevating their backfield. They still must let Charbonnet recover from the torn ACL injury he suffered in the first half of the 41-6 Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers. Charbonnet had his surgery to repair his ACL a few weeks after the Seahawks won Super Bowl LX in February. He was seen doing some athletic movements during mini-camp practices. This is nowhere near ready to have him back in pads, but there is great progress.

Head coach Mike Macdonald mentioned that it is possible for Charbonnet to return in time for the Seahawks’ Week 1 home game versus the New England Patriots on September 9. Rushing Charbonnet back on the field could lead to re-injuring his knee again. The best thing for the Seahawks to do is to have him return in the middle of the season or later, completely fresh, so he can be an extra weapon to an already potentially dangerous Seahawks’ running game.