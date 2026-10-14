How to Watch Seahawks vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks are turning the corner quickly as they move on to face the Denver Broncos in their Week 6 matchup inside Empower Field at Mile High.

The Seahawks are 3-2 after losing 32-29 against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on Sunday. Kickoff is set for Thursday at 8:15 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video.

Since winning Super Bowl XLVIII, the Seahawks have won three of the last four meetings against the Broncos, including the most recent game back in 2024. That game, which served as Bo Nix's debut, was the first win of the Mike Macdonald era. The Seahawks pulled out a 26-20 victory.

Entering Sunday's Week 5 contest, the Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Broncos, while the over/under is set for 40.5 total points.

Thursday's game will be called by play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit, while Kaylee Hartung will serve as the sideline reporter. Brad Rogers is leading the officiating crew for the Week 5 matchup after his crew officiated the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

How can you tune into Thursday's action? All of the information you need to catch the primetime contest can be seen below.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos TV & Viewing Info

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Start Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Betting Odds: Seahawks -2.5 | O/U: 40.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Seahawks -148 | Broncos +124

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

After the Seahawks' Week 6 matchup, they will continue to get the primetime treatment as they host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 for Sunday Night Football.

If the Seahawks can win this game, they will shut out some of the noise from their latest loss against the Niners. The Seahawks have not lost two games in a row since 2024, so this could go down the wrong path quickly if they don't nip it in the bud on Thursday Night Football against the Broncos.

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