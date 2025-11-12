Insider hypes Mike Macdonald and staff after huge Seahawks win
They are tied with the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFC. They are in the midst of a four-game winning streak in which they’ve outscored the opposition a combined 129-67. The club owns the NFL’s second-best scoring differential at plus-103.
A year ago, the Seattle Seahawks were 4-5 after nine games. This season, this surging club owns a 7-2 resume, the league’s ninth-ranked offense, and the NFL’s ninth-ranked defense. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports explained why he has Seahawks’ head coach Mike Macdonald as one of his Week 10 winners following a resounding 44-22 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
“One thing we don't talk enough about: the Seattle Seahawks’ surge, not only as new NFC West frontrunners but possible Super Bowl contenders. Maybe that will change after Sunday. Macdonald’s defense got off to a rip-roaring start against the rival Arizona Cardinals, scoring a pair of touchdowns to help Seattle jump out to a 35-0 lead…by midway through the second quarter.”
In their last four games, all victories, the Seahawks have outscored their opponents in the first half a combined 96-26. Their current starting quarterback is also having a solid year similar to his performance with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.
“And Sam Darnold,” added Benjamin, “the gunslinger at the helm of the offense, was once again razor sharp out of the gate, feeding No. 1 target Jaxon Smith-Njigba to render Arizona helpless. Macdonald and his staff are making the most of a balanced lineup across the board.”
This Sunday, the Seahawks will be tested by the just-as-hot Rams at SoFi Stadium. Sean McVay’s club is also 7-2 and riding a four-game winning streak. Can Macdonald’s defense cool off Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford and company?
