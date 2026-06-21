Jake Bobo in Line for Bigger Role for Seahawks in 2026

There are many key players who make a consistent impact for the Seattle Seahawks. There are also a few players who might not be the star players, but are still among the favorites of the team and the fans. Wide receiver Jake Bobo is a player who might not be a top-three receiver on the team, but he has worked his way to being a critical role player. He is the biggest example of an underdog who built his way to making a huge impact when the Seahawks needed it most in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks showed this offseason that Bobo is a wanted and vital part of the team, even if his statistics don’t reflect it.

From College to Building His Way Up With the Seahawks

Oct 15, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates after his long catch and run during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Bobo isn’t the fastest, most explosive, or strongest receiver during most of his football career. He did, however, become a matchup problem in critical situations against the defensive backs. In his four years at Duke, Bobo caught 43 receptions for 1,441 yards and three touchdowns, which included a stellar senior season in 2021. He transferred to UCLA, where he and now Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet were two of the top offensive weapons for the Bruins. He caught 57 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns in his only season at UCLA in 2022.

Bobo became a fan-favorite as early as Seattle’s training camp in his rookie season. Players and coaches were impressed by how quickly he was able to learn the system and be a reliable contributor when called upon. Bobo played all 17 regular season games in the 2023 and 2024 regular season games, where he caught 32 receptions for 303 yards, 17 first downs and three touchdowns.

This past season, he took a step back in impact during the regular season, but he was critical in the 11 games he did play. Bobo played all three playoff games for the Seahawks, but his 17-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game versus the Los Angeles Rams was huge. It was his growing impact and his reliability in the run-game that made the Seahawks outbid the Jacksonville Jaguars on an offer sheet for a two-year, $5.5 million deal.

What Bobo Brings to the Seahawks

There are limitations to Bobo’s game as a potential playmaker at receiver. What he lacks in speed and pass-catching volume, he makes up for with his solid route-running and the ability to win contested catches. At 6-4, 211 pounds, Bobo has the size to win a lot of the matchups that could be paired up against man-coverage corners. Once the quarterback can get the ball to a good window for Bobo, he will often make the catch.

He is also versatile enough to provide support on special teams and as a run-blocker. Bobo’s selflessness and winning attitude make him a reliable run-blocker when adding in his size. He has the potential to keep growing in some of his weakest areas, like adding more explosiveness and speed, if given special development.

More Big Things to Come From Bobo?

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Bobo has never been in danger of being a cut candidate in his previous years in the league and that isn’t going to happen anytime soon, especially after the new contract. He will be asked to step up more than he has been given the money, but he has often stepped up to the task. In terms of where he fits in the Seahawks’ offense, his run-blocking is always a benefit. The Seahawks will likely utilize him as a No. 4 receiver on the field for more different offensive sets.

There could be more plays set up for mid-range passing scenarios where Jaxon Smith-Njigba might be double-teamed. He is an underrated route-runner who can make great catches if quarterback Sam Darnold can be given time to read the defense. The future is bright for Bobo as the Seahawks know how to get the most out of their role players, even if they don’t possess the athletic skillsets of JSN.