John Schneider's Best & Worst Move of Seattle Seahawks Offseason

It was a busy offseason for the Seattle Seahawks this year. After winning the second Super Bowl in the history of their franchise, they had to make some tough decisions on pending free agents.

That included some key contributors such as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and the recently-acquired Rashid Shaheed. Seattle elected not to keep Walker, but did give Shaheed a new three-year deal worth $51 million.

General manager John Schneider also came to terms with starting cornerback Josh Jobe, signing him to a three-year deal worth $24 million. That wasn't the case with safety Coby Bryant, who ended up signing with the Chicago Bears. With the regular season behind us, it feels like a good time to look back and identify the best and worst moves made by Schneider this offseason.

Seahawks best offseason move: Selecting Jadarian Price

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker was fantastic in 2025, but the Seahawks were never going to make the three-year, $43.05 million deal he inked with the Chiefs. That's a lot to pay for a player who hasn't produced much in the passing game and has had issues in pass protection.

Instead of overpaying, the Seahawks decided to use their first-round pick on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price. We have yet to see Price play, since he sat out the entire preseason, but he's a dynamic running back who impressed with his receiving skills during camp (despite catching just 15 passes in three years at Notre Dame).

Price has game-breaking talent, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt during his collegiate career. Seattle was criticized by some analysts for using their first pick on a running back, but this is going to go down as Schneider's best move of the offseason.

Seahawks worst offseason move: Not re-signing or replacing Riq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle had one win at the cornerback position when the retained Josh Jobe for a reasonable amount. Even with his return, they enter the 2026 season thin at the position.

The Seahawks decided not to re-sign Riq Woolen, who signed a one-year deal worth $12 million guaranteed and up to $15 million with the Philadelphia Eagles. Re-signing Woolen wasn't expected since he was never an ideal fit in Mike Macdonald's system, but the Seahawks should have explored keeping him on a one-year deal, especially since they didn't add anyone else in free agency.

The lack of attention paid to the position outside of Jobe has Seattle thin at cornerback entering the new year. They recently added Trevon Diggs, but he hasn't been an effective starter since tearing his ACL early in the 2023 season. That could wind up being an issue for them, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them explore a trade at some point this year.

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