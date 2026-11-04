Seahawks-Jonathan Taylor Trade Proposal Named Perfect Deadline Move

We are less than a week away from the 2026 NFL trade deadline and the Seattle Seahawks already pulled off one blockbuster move. Ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Chicago Bears, the Seahawks added guard Quenton Nelson in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Nelson addressed one of their biggest concerns, but the offense still left a lot to be desired during the loss to Chicago. That's why there's a continued push for the Seahawks to continue their aggressive approach and Cody Williams of FanSided identified a player he says would be the perfect deadline addition.

After watching their ground game struggle this weekend, Williams says the Seahawks should be willing to make another move with the Colts and add running back Jonathan Taylor.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"John Schneider and the Seahawks already got one blockbuster done with the Colts in the Quenton Nelson trade, so let's make it a perfect pair. Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returned in Week 8, but the Seattle rushing attack still came up lacking," Williams wrote.

"Maybe that improves as those guys get back into the flow, but Jonathan Taylor is an upgrade no matter how you slice it. Sam Darnold and this offense desperately need to get the ground game back in a more respectable spot and Taylor might be the missing piece to accomplish that."

Jonathan Taylor could be what the Seahawks offense needs

Indianapolis is in full rebuild mode, having traded away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. They could also move wide receiver Josh Downs, who requested a trade. For what it's worth, Taylor has not asked to be dealt, but he remains a hot name on the rumor mill and could be exaclty what Seattle's offense needs.

Taylor enters Week 9 with 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He's added an additional 202 yards on 21 receptions. Those numbers are impressive, but they're down from a year ago when he had 1,585 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Seattle, Taylor would likely find much more success than he has in Indianapolis, where their offense is struggling to find any rhythm. He would also be able to run behind Nelson once again, a combination that's led to plenty of yards for Taylor throughout his career.

The big question for Seattle would be whether they would be comfortable paying for Taylor. They balked at the idea of paying Kenneth Walker following their Super Bowl win, and Taylor has a richer contract. Ahead of the season, he signed a two-year, $44 million extension which has him under contract through 2028, although his cap hit is more than $21 million over the next two seasons.

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