Montorie Foster Jr. Will Do Much More Than Special Teams For Seahawks

Perhaps the best story from this year's Seattle Seahawks training camp, wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. made the team's initial 53-man roster after an excellent preseason.

Foster was a 2025 undrafted rookie out of Michigan State and spent parts of his first year in the NFL on the Seahawks' practice squad. When he wasn't actively with the team, Foster was working as a real estate agent and substitute teacher in Ohio.

That didn't stop Foster from making a meteoric rise both on the field and on the big screen, becoming one of Seattle's stars on the HBO hit "Hard Knocks", which concluded on Tuesday.

But what's Foster's actual value to the Seahawks' roster in 2026? Will he be a contributor on offense, or play a specific special teams role?

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (87) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (31) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster will be legitimate offensive weapon in 2026

The Seahawks currently have five receivers on the 53-man roster: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton and Foster.

Horton, a promising fifth-round pick headed into his second season, has dealt with injuries both in his rookie season and during the lead-up to the 2026 campaign. If Horton isn't ready to go for the season opener or first few games, that makes Foster the Seahawks' presumed WR4.

At a minimum, that puts Foster on the field in four-wide-receiver sets and overall provides him an opportunity to see immediate offensive snaps. That's when Foster has to prove his training camp and preseason success wasn't a fluke, once the games start to count.

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) runs a route during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said he'd never seen a receiver improve as fast as Foster, and that was evident in his speed, ability to create separation and willingness to make difficult catches.

Foster logged seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in three preseason appearances, and he nearly had a diving 27-yard touchdown catch that was ruled incomplete in the end zone against the Tennessee Titans. The performances on the field echoed what the coaches had seen in practice, and that's why he landed on the roster.

Of course, a season-ending injury to wide receiver Jake Bobo also catapulted Foster's candidacy forward, but he can be a player who makes a big impact both on special teams and on offense in his second season.

The skill set is there, and the Seahawks' situation at receiver gives him plenty of chances to jumpstart his career. That could be the perfect storm for Foster.

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