NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks Fill Biggest Need in First Round

The Seattle Seahawks are just four games into the 2026 season, but the scouting department is keeping an eye on the 2027 NFL draft class.

This year's class is expected to be very strong at the top on both offense and defense. Seattle went offense in the first round this past season by selecting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, so it might make more sense for them to target someone on the defensive side. That's why NFL draft analyst Justin Melo suggested the team should select Clemson EDGE rusher Will Heldt with the No. 25 overall pick.

"Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald loves rotating EDGE rushers. DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr. will eventually need replacing. Clemson defensive end Will Heldt has edge-setting size on early downs, and can move around the line as needed on third-and-obvious," Melo wrote.

Who is Will Heldt?

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heldt is off to a strong start in his senior season at Clemson. After recording 7.5 sacks in 13 games during his junior season, he's already at 4 sacks in 5 games in 2026. He has a knack for getting after the quarterback, and that should translate well in the NFL.

His experience playing two years at Purdue, followed by another two at Clemson, has given him the development needed to be a top contributor right out of the gate in his rookie season.

The only edge rushers taken ahead of Heldt in this mock draft are Colin Simmons out of Texas, Dylan Stewart from South Carolina, and Yhonzae Pierre from Alabama.

Why We Like the Pick

This selection makes a lot of sense for the Seahawks if they were to pick from around this spot in the draft. The team is in need of adding some youth to the pass-rushing unit, so Seattle should anticipate selecting at least one pass rusher in next year's draft. The team currently has six draft picks, but they could receive future compensatory selections as a result of this year's free agency.

The Seahawks need someone who can plug directly into DeMarcus Lawrence's spot in the rotation because he will be retiring after the 2026 season. Heldt is someone who can fulfill that role if the Seahawks are able to take him in the draft.

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