Ranking 6 Seahawks Most Likely to Be Future All-Pros

The Seattle Seahawks had five All-Pro players in their Super Bowl-winning season in 2025, with four of them earning the honor for the first time in their careers.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (First Team), as well as defensive lineman Leonard Williams, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, linebacker Ernest Jones IV and punter Michael Dickson (all Second Team), represented the Seahawks as All-Pros.

Seattle's roster remains ripe with young talent that is rising towards All-Pro potential. Here's a look at some players who could reach those heights in the near future, ranked by likelihood.

6. TE AJ Barner

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Barner would have to rise to being one of the top-2 tight ends in the NFL, which is stiff competition. It's possible, however, with Barner's jump from his first to second season and the current trajectory he's on.

Emerging as one of the most well-rounded tight ends in the league in 2025, Barner totaled 52 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns. His receiving total was 20th among tight ends, but the blocking is where he shines. If the production goes up, it's possible at some point in his career.

5. DL Byron Murphy II

Murphy, the Seahawks' No. 16 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, made a massive leap from his rookie season in 2025. His numbers were comparable to Williams, who earned a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod. The question is whether he can become one of the top-4 interior defensive linemen in the league.

In 17 starts, Murphy totaled 62 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks as one of the league's best run stuffers. He's far from his skill ceiling as well, making him a prime future All-Pro candidate.

4. LB Drake Thomas

Thomas got the slight edge over Murphy because there are also four All-Pro linebackers each year, and he is a do-everything type of defender. Even after an exceptional 2025 season, it seems he's only scratching the surface of his potential.

Making 14 starts, Thomas finished the season with 96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight pass deflections, one fumble recovery and an interception. The sky is the limit for Thomas next to Jones in the middle of the Seahawks' defense.

3. LG Grey Zabel

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel (76) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All-Pros are particularly difficult for offensive linemen, as there are only two total for each position. Zabel, as a left guard, will have to be one of the top-2 at that spot in the entire league.

He's this high up on the list because of how well he fared as a rookie and his immense potential that seems barely tapped. It might not be in 2026 or even in the next five years, but everything Zabel did in 2025 points to eventually being that highly regarded.

2. LT Charles Cross

Cross has the same hamper that Zabel does, but the Seahawks gave him a four-year, $104.4 million extension near the end of the 2025 season for a reason. He's currently the fourth-highest-paid left tackle in the league heading into 2026.

Another former Seahawks first-round pick, Cross has steadily improved over four seasons in the NFL and should only continue to improve. He's only 25 years old and should be the Seahawks' anchor for a long time.

1. DB/LB Nick Emmanwori

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This shouldn't be a hot take. Emmanwori, especially in the playoffs, showed all the signs of being on an All-Pro trajectory. Witherspoon was able to earn the honors despite not having conventional cornerback numbers, and Emmanwori is anything but a conventional defensive back.

Emmanwori totaled 81 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections and one interception in just 14 regular-season games. He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and may already be the best position-less defender in the NFL.

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