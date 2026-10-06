Report Card: Seahawks Sign Pro Bowl RB Joe Mixon

The Seattle Seahawks are boosting their backfield by signing former Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon to the practice squad.

Mixon last played in the NFL during the 2024 season with the Houston Texans, where he surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the fifth time in his eight-year career. He also had 36 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown. In 2025, however, Mixon missed the entire year with a foot injury, and he has been healing it ever since.

Why Mixon Signing Makes Sense

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mixon passed his physical and is ready to go for the Seahawks, where he hopes to fill in for rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price, who was placed on injured reserve this past week with a chest injury. The team is also awaiting the debut of Zach Charbonnet, but Mixon's signing suggests he may not be quite ready to take the field, even though he is eligible to return this week.

Simply put, signing Mixon fulfills a need for the Seahawks, and they could get someone that has a lot of experience in the league. Mixon has 111 games of NFL experience, which is more than the entirety of the running back room combined. Wilson has played in just 45 games, while Charbonnet has 49 under his belt. Hollanie has only been in 20 games, while Price is at three.

Regardless of whether or not Mixon sees the field, he is going to help the team out with his knowledge.

Why Mixon Signing Doesn't Make Sense

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon smiles as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In a perfect world, the Seahawks are getting a Pro Bowl running back to add to their core. That said, there is a reason why Mixon has not been with a team yet, and it's four weeks into the NFL season.

Mixon is only joining the practice squad while the Seahawks add running back Robert Henry from the Washington Commanders' practice squad. Henry will likely be on the active roster when the team plays the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, rather than Mixon, who has not played in over a year.

The Seahawks could have utilized this spot on the practice squad in a number of different ways, but they're choosing to bring on a 30-year-old running back who hasn't played a game in over a year. Even if it is for a small role, the team could go for someone who is slightly more game-ready, especially when Seattle is in a bit of a pinch for running back snaps.

By the time Mixon is ready to go for potential in-game carries, Price and Charbonnet will likely be healthy, and they will block Mixon's path to making the game-day roster.

This is a signing that is going to benefit the Seahawks, but it isn't a move that is going to get them that much closer to a Super Bowl. It's a marginal move that's disguised as a major one because of Mixon's past, but the present and future of his career are not reminiscent of someone who should be on a Super Bowl-contending offense.

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