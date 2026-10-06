After another lackluster rushing performance in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) decided to make a push to fix their running back group. The Seahawks decided to sign former two-time Pro-Bowl running back Joe Mixon to the practice squad. This is a low-cost, high-reward move for the Seahawks as Mixon gets another opportunity after a devastating 2025 injury.

Ordinarily, a player coming out of retirement isn’t put to high expectations from the team and the fans. The Seahawks and the 12, however, might be looking for a quick but potentially huge home run move with only a quarter of the season completed. Mixon might be a fan-favorite early in his time as a Seahawk if he plays up to standards.

Why Mixon was Quick to Sign with the Seahawks

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mixon was coming off one of the biggest seasons in his professional career in 2024 with the Houston Texans. He followed that thrilling season by suffering a foot injury that forced him to miss all of the 2025 season. The Texans released Mixon back in March as they traded for a healthier running back David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions.

Not many teams, including the Seahawks initially, would give Mixon a chance to get back on the field coming off a season-ending foot injury and at 30 years old. Mixon, however, impressed the Seahawks enough to give him a shot at a comeback this late into his career. Seattle gave big-name veterans a chance at redemption this offseason with cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Trevon Diggs at little cost.

​Why There Are Big Goals for Mixon in Seattle

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 12s will call for Mixon to be a part of the Seahawks’ rushing offense early due to the team’s season struggles. Seattle is ranked 13th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (110.3), but its offense utilizes the running game early and often that stability is needed. Rookie first-string running back Jadarian Price had some up-and-down moments to start the season, but is now on IR with a chest injury and will miss at least three more games.

​This leaves veteran Emanuel Wilson and George Holani as the top remaining running backs for the Seahawks. Wilson is a power back that possesses some surprising athleticism, while Holani is a solid pass-protector and can catch the ball for more yards after the catch.

Neither Holani nor Wilson possess explosiveness or agility. The Seahawks rushed for 105 yards on 31 carries, averaging 3.38 yards, in the 30-23 home win over the Chargers. Finally, veteran Zach Charbonnet is getting to his pre-ACL injury form, but he won't play versus the San Francisco 49ers at home in Weke 5, according to head coach Mike Macdonald.

​Even if Wilson gets the start for Seattle in Week 5, Mixon should get a lot of the carries, only if he proves he is healthy enough to play. At 30 years old and coming off a serious injury more than a year ago, it is hard to determine how much speed and agility Mixon has. He should be a better option for speed than Wilson and Holani.

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