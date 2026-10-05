Seahawks Week 4 Snap Counts: RB Split Shifts, Former All-Pro Makes Debut

The Seattle Seahawks got back on track in Week 4 with a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but they still made it much closer than it needed to be by committing 14 penalties — many of which were personal fouls that gave their opponent free first downs.

While it was an improvement over the Week 3 loss, the Seahawks still left plenty to be desired in terms of discipline. Regardless, they moved to 3-1 to keep pace in the NFC West.

Major snap count trends from the season largely continued against LA. The offensive line has remained mostly healthy, and head coach Mike Macdonald has relied heavily on his starting safeties and corners on defense. Seattle’s defensive front stayed fresh with frequent rotations.

Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ offensive and defensive snap counts from their win over the Chargers.

* All snap count statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference

Offense

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) during the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LG Grey Zabel (60; 100%), LT Charles Cross (60; 100%), C Jalen Sundell (60; 100%), RT Abraham Lucas (60; 100%), QB Sam Darnold (60; 100%), TE AJ Barner (54; 90%), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (53; 88%), WR Rashid Shaheed (36; 60%), RB Emanuel Wilson (36; 60%), G Christian Haynes (35; 58%), WR Cooper Kupp (34; 57%), G Beau Stephens (25; 42%), RB George Holani (22; 37%), TE Elijah Arroyo (19; 32%), TE Eric Saubert (18; 30%), FB Brady Russell (13; 22%), WR Tory Horton (10; 17%), G Josh Jones (3; 5%), RB Velus Jones Jr. (2; 3%)

The Seahawks had no surprises at the top of the list. Zabel, Cross, Sundell and Lucas have played every offensive snap through four games, while right guard has been the only position up front with a rotation. Haynes and Stephens have rotated in and out there.

One standout was that Wilson took the vast majority of snaps at running back, which was a shift from Week 3. Jadarian Price is now on injured reserve, and Wilson outpaced both Holani and Jones in the backfield. That was reflected in production, as Wilson totaled 24 touches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Holani had eight touches for 20 total yards.

Wide receiver and tight end usage has remained relatively similar throughout each of the Seahawks’ games this season. Smith-Njigba and Barner top their positions, and everyone else is mostly equal.

Defense

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Julian Love (71; 100%), LB Ernest Jones IV (71; 100%), CB Devon Witherspoon (71; 100%), CB Josh Jobe (71; 100%), S Rodney Thomas II (70; 99%), LB Drake Thomas (56; 79%), DB/LB Nick Emmanwori (56; 79%), DL Byron Murphy (42; 59%), OLB DeMarcus Lawrence (42; 59%), OLB Derick Hall (42; 59%), DL Leonard Williams (41; 58%), OLB Uchenna Nwosu (36; 51%), DL Jarran Reed (35; 49%), OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (21; 30%), CB Nehemiah Pritchett (20; 28%), DL Rylie Mills (20; 28%), CB Trevon Diggs (9; 13%), DL Mike Morris (7; 10%)

Love missing Week 3 and playing every snap against the Chargers is impressive. Jones, Witherspoon, Love, Jobe and Thomas have been the defensive mainstays for the Seahawks, although Thomas’ streak of playing every snap came to an end on Sunday. He missed just one snap after playing every down through three games.

Emmanwori’s pitch count is over, as evidenced by his heavy usage in this game. He tied for the second-most tackles on the Seahawks with nine, adding one sack and two tackles for loss.

Fowler saw by far his most usage of the season, as he’d played just 39 defensive snaps all season prior to Week 4. Diggs, a former All-Pro, also saw his first regular-season action with the Seahawks. He didn’t log any statistics, but Diggs could see an increased role in future weeks as he ramps up.

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