Seahawks Rookie Report: More Impact Coming for Week 9?

There was hope for the Seattle Seahawks after a dominating win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 as they prepared for another big game against the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks were set to utilize several key players in hopes of getting back to the top of the NFC standings. Among them were rookies who the Seahawks need to impact for the franchise’s stability.

The Seahawks were dominated for the first time since the 2024 NFL Season with a 34-17 loss to the Bears. As if the Seahawks couldn’t be worse about their playoff hopes and injuries, the 2026 NFL Draft class continues to look rough with little impact. Seattle (4-4) hopes for its draft class to be efficient in Week 9 at home versus the Arizona Cardinals (3-5).

Feeling Good

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hands off to running back Jadarian Price (8) against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks saw the return of their first-round pick in running back Jadarian Price, who was on IR with a chest injury. Seattle hoped Price and veteran Zach Charbonnet would create a spark for the running game to be much more efficient.

Instead, the Seahawks' offense struggled heavily as Price rushed for 29 yards on 10 carries, averaging 2.9 yards. It isn’t enough for Price to be healthy; he needs the offensive line to play better. He has rushed for 148 yards on 38 carries and still has no touchdowns.

Former undrafted free agent cornerback Avery Smith played a second consecutive game, but just barely. He appeared in only three special teams snaps against the Bears, which is the fewest he has ever had in a game. It is clear that the Seahawks like the hustle and athleticism of Smith, but the defensive coaching staff isn’t playing young guys and backups during critical games.

Needs More Time

For the second consecutive game, the Seahawks didn’t play guard Beau Stephens after another shuffle along the offensive line. The Seahawks might have some health concerns with guards Quenton Nelson and Anthony Bradford, as they missed Thursday’s practice with injuries. There might be an opportunity for Stephens to be on the game-day roster as the first backup interior lineman off the bench.

Cornerback Julian Neal remains on IR due to a severe hamstring injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald or the team hasn’t mentioned when he could be back. This Sunday’s game against the Cardinals would be the timeframe for when he could return.

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Michael Dansby (37) plays defense against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The number of rookies on the practice squad is decreasing as the team is making moves in an effort to improve the roster. Seattle has six rookies on the practice squad, including four that they’ve drafted. Those four include cornerback Michael Dansby, defensive tackle Deven Eastern, cornerback Andre Fuller and wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson.

The other two rookies are former undrafted free agents in edge rusher Aidan Hubbard and defensive tackle Gary Smith III. There isn’t a good chance that any of these players will be upgraded to the 53-man roster unless there are more injuries.

Out For the Season

One of the earliest and most heartbreaking injuries to the Seahawks was second-round-selected safety Bud Clark. He suffered a broken ankle during the second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Seahawks haven’t seen too many injuries along the secondary this season, but it would’ve been a great chance for Clark to be a consistent contributor.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter