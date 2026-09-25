Seahawks 2027 NFL Mock Draft Adds More Strength to Already-Stacked D-Line

General manager John Schneider deserves a lot of praise for how he has built the Seattle Seahawks roster. He and head coach Mike Macdonald understand the vision and have used free agency, trades, and the NFL draft to build a Super Bowl-winning roster.

While Seattle has the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, they're still a team that wins thanks to their defense. Known as the Dark Side defense, Seattle has held opposing teams to just 17 yards through the first two weeks of the season.

They have talent at all levels, but it all starts up front. Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II are the catalysts, consistently disrupting the interior while making it difficult for running backs to find a rhythm and quarterbacks to feel comfortable in the pocket.

Murphy is in his third season and isn't going anywhere anytime soon, whereas Williams just signed a three-year extension. At 33 years old, that means he's likely finishing his career in Seattle. Even with both players locked up, SI's Gilberto Manzano believes the Seahawks could add another defensive tackle with their first pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 32: Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin under pressure from Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manzano recently released his latest mock draft and has Seattle making their pick at No. 32 overall. He admits the Seahawks are already loaded on the defensive line, but still sees Ahmad Moten Sr. of Miami as an ideal pick.

"Seattle is already stacked on the interior of its defensive line with Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams, but coach Mike Macdonald prioritizes his strengths. Additionally, it wouldn’t hurt to start thinking about Williams’s replacement, with him turning 33 next season. Moten, who is 6'3, 300 pounds, has the athleticism to be a run stopper and a productive pass rusher," Manzano wrote.

A fifth-year senior, Moten had a breakout campaign in 2025 for the Hurricanes, recording 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He was a big part of their run to the title game last year and is a leader on their defense once again in 2026.

Another strong campaign should be enough to push him into the first-round conversation and could be a high value selection at this spot for Schneider and the Seahawks.

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