3 Free Agents Seahawks Could Sign To Bolster Their Roster Entering 2026 Season

Despite their confidence in their current roster, the Seattle Seahawks are constantly looking for more help. Near the end of the preseason, they brought in cornerback Trevon Diggs to give them more depth at cornerback. He will begin the regular season on the practice squad, but there are plans for him to be a part of their secondary once he gets up to speed.

Seattle also added Terrion Arnold, although the former Detroit Lions cornerback will begin the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Still, it proves that general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald are serious about shoring up any spot they perceive to be a weakness.

At this point, the Seahawks likely headed into Week 1 with their current roster, but if they walk away from their season opener uncomfortable at areas of concern, they could kick the tires on one of these three free agents.

Donovan Wilson, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson reacts after making an interception against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks added Diggs, who has ties to defensive coordinator Aden Durde. The two worked together while Durde was an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys, and it's also why they added players such as DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler over the past two seasons. Seattle also kicked the tires on Donovan Wilson, who was also on the Dallas defense during Durde's tenure.

Wilson never signed, but the Seahawks enter the 2026 season with only Ty Okada, Julian Love, and Nick Emmanwori as active safeties. They do have AJ Finley, Rodney Thomas II, and Maxen Hook on the practice squad, but could use more depth. Wilson would give them an experienced reserve, with Wilson playing in 98 games with 75 starts.

Kevin Zeitler, G

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler warms up before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Ford Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Seattle enters the season with one glaring question mark: right guard. Anthony Bradford started every game for them at the position in 2025, but was ranked 70th out of 81 qualified guards by PFF with an overall score of 50.6.

Bradford had a strong camp, but if he struggles in the opener, the Seahawks need to see if they can add veteran Kevin Zeitler. Entering his 15th season in the NFL, Zeitler has 213 career starts and earned a PFF grade of 74.5 while playing for the Tennessee Titans in 2025, which was the 13th highest at the position.

At 36 years old, Zeitler is sure to be interested in playing for a contender and the Seahawks could use a short-term fix. That's why this pairing makes too much sense to ignore.

Kareem Hunt, RB

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt scores a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle is entering Week 1 with Jadarian Price and George Holani as their primary backs. Ideally, Price will prove to be capable of carrying the load while Holani provides some depth as their RB2. There's no guarantee that either can handle the workload, however, since Price has yet to take a snap in the NFL while Holani enters 2026 with just 83 yards and one touchdown on his resume.

If there are any internal doubts, the Seahawks could see if Kareem Hunt has anything left in the tank. Hunt isn't the player he once was, but still recorded 611 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs this past season. Hunt is also an accomplished pass-catcher, with 267 career receptions for 2,209 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Hunt, who recently worked out for the Detroit Lions, excels as a short-yardage back and would be a weapon near the goal-line for Seattle should they bring him in.

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