Seahawks Could Reunite With Former Star in Dream Trade With Texans

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is just a couple of days away and the Seattle Seahawks already made one of the biggest splashes of the season. Seattle addressed their most pressing need by adding guard Quenton Nelson in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

There are also rumors that they could be interested in making anohter move with Indianapolis, who could be willing to trade running back Jonathan Taylor. While it would be nice to add a spark to their ground game, PFF's Gordon McGuinness believes their greatest need is on the defensive side of the ball.

While identifying a dream target for all 32 teams to fill their top need, McGuinness said that Seattle should be in the market for help on the edge. He also has someone in mind, saying the Seahawks should send a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for veteran Jadeveon Clowney.

"The Seahawks haven’t been as strong off the edge this season as they were a year ago, with Derick Hall earning a 60.5 PFF grade after coming in at 70.5 last season. They probably aren’t going to spend big, but a move for Jadeveon Clowney could make sense. His best season in terms of total pressures came under Mike Macdonald in Baltimore in 2023," McGuinness wrote.

Does a Jadeveon Clowney reunion make sense for Seahawks?

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney speaks with a teammate during pregame warmups against the Arizona Cardinals. | USA TODAY Sports

It would be rather ironic to see the Texans send Clowney to Seattle since that's a move that already happened. Ahead of the 2019 season, the Texans, who selected Clowney first overall in the 2014 NFL draft, sent the star defensive end to the Seahawks in exchange for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo, and a third-round pick in 2020.

Clowney had 31 tackles and three sacks in his lone season with the Seahawks and has been a journeyman ever since. His best season over the past several years was in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens while working with Mike Macdonald. That year, Clowney had 43 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

He signed with the Texans this offseason, and has appeared in five games. He has nine tackles and 1.5 sacks. Houston is just 2-5 and needs to shift its focus to the future. That's why adding draft capital for someone such as Clowney, who isn't in their future plans, makes plenty of sense. For the Seahawks, it would give them a pass-rushing specialist who can give them a much-needed boost for a playoff push.

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