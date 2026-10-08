Seahawks' Defense on Verge of Greatness After Players-Only Meeting

Week 4 against the winless Los Angeles Chargers should’ve been a get-right game for the Seattle Seahawks. While the Seahawks won convincingly 30-23, they shot themselves in the foot to do it. Between the countless penalties and dumb mistakes, it allowed the Chargers to push for a potential game-winning final drive.

​The game was saved thanks to a strip-sack from former Charger and starting edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu. Seattle is preparing for a huge divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (4-0). The Dark Side Defense can’t afford making penalties and dumb mistakes to give the 49ers’ talented offense more chances. The Seahawks’ defensive players are taking every chance they get to improve with a players-only meeting on defense.

​Why the Players’ Only Meeting Was Needed

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed told the media that the Seahawks’ defensive leaders called a defensive players-only meeting. The meeting’s purpose was to eliminate plays that could become penalties or anything that could give the 49ers life. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, safety Julian Love and Reed were the ones who called for the meeting.

There are worse reasons for teams to hold player-only meetings. The Seahawks are still one of the top teams in the league despite the ugly loss to the Washington Commanders. Seattle is fifth in the league in points allowed per game (18.3). Its defense is also first in passing yards allowed per game (144.8), total yards allowed per game (246.8) and first in tackles for loss (28).

​10 of the Seahawks’ 14 penalties were on the defense or the special teams’ defending unit. A good portion of those penalties didn’t need to be called by Scott Novak and his officiating crew, who had a questionable performance of judging plays, but the Seahawks can’t give any reasons why they need to be flagged. Edge rusher Derick Hall’s late hit and nickel Nick Emmanwori’s unnecessary roughness are two types of penalties that the defensive leaders want to shed.

​How the Dark Side Defense Can Be Even Better

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) returns an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense arguably played some of its worst performances through the first few weeks of the season. Giving up 27 points to the Commanders’ short passing scheme wasn’t good. The Seahawks’ mistakes resulting in penalties weren’t a good substitute either. This player-only meeting should not only bring the defenders more focus, but also more determination to strive for perfection.

​This defense is among the best in the league in nearly all major statistics and they haven’t been fully healthy. There is a great chance that starting free safety Ty Okada will make his first appearance this season after missing four games with a calf injury.

Williams, Love and Jones are playing at a Pro Bowl caliber level. Emmanwori is 100% healthy and is being utilized at every major defensive area of the field. The Seahawks haven’t even seen the best out of cornerback Devon Witherspoon and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II yet.

​Seattle’s defense has to be ready for its toughest test yet. It will face a 49ers offense that is tied for second in the league in points per game (30.5), the offensive line hasn’t given up a sack yet and quarterback Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level.

The Seahawks will be the toughest test for the 49ers and the game will be in Lumen Field. This game will be a battle of juggernauts and the Seahawks’ player-only meeting might have been their get-right moment.



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