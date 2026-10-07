Seahawks' Locks for 2027 Pro Bowl After a Quarter of Season

The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) are experiencing some growing pains in the 2026 NFL season, much like all teams in the league. The Seahawks are still finding their dominance, but are still looking to get better.

Through the first quarter of the season, there is great progress for the team to remain in Super Bowl consideration thanks to their roster and its contributions. There are several Seahawks that should be in consideration for the 2027 Pro Bowl, but there should be three players that should be considered locks.

​Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The league's reigning Offensive Player of the Year is on track to potentially win the award again this season. Outside of former Seahawk and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III, no skilled position non-quarterback is playing better than JSN. In four games played, JSN caught 32 receptions for 481 yards and a league-high six receptions.

​He had 405 yards and six touchdowns through the first three weeks, which was easily at the top of the league. The only reason he is now third in the league in receiving yards is that Chris Olave is the only weapon for the New Orleans Saints and CeeDee Lamb caught 17 receptions in a bad-defensive game versus the Houston Texans in Week 4.

​Defensive Tackle Leonard Williams

​Williams showed how crucial he is to the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense with a new contract this past offseason. He continues his path towards a potential Pro Football Hall of Fame career with potentially a third consecutive Pro Bowl bid.

He is one of five defensive tackles this season to account for at-least three sacks. He has also accounted for 13 total tackles and five tackles for loss. Williams is one of the top leaders of the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense that ranks fifth in the league in points allowed per game (18.3).

​Safety Julian Love

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love has been one of the most underrated defenders for the Seahawks since arriving in 2023. This season has the potential for Love to be named to his second Pro Bowl in his career after facing multiple injuries last year. Love is playing faster, more aggressively, and smarter.

Through three games played, he has accounted for 14 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions. He has a chance to easily surpass his season-high four interceptions set in 2023.

Other Players to Watch For

​Other players who could be in contention are middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori, quarterback Sam Darnold and left tackle Charles Cross. Jones has accounted for 41 total tackles, which is the fourth-most in the league. Witherspoon and Emmanwori are two of the best lockdown defenders for the Seahawks, while Emmanwori continues to be utilized in the pass rush as well.

Darnold completed 65.7% of his passes for 547 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in only Weeks 3 and 4. Finally, Cross ranks eighth among offensive tackles in overall grade (77.7) and pass-blocking (79.4) by Pro Football Focus.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter