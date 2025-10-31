4 key Seattle Seahawks pieces listed as limited at latest practice
After their bye week, the Seattle Seahawks are preparing for action once again this Sunday. In Week 9, they'll be hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. It's an opportunity for Seattle to improve to 6-2 and stay atop the standings in the NFC West. They could also push a team that made the NFC Championship last season farther down the standings.
One year after missing the Super Bowl by just one game, Washington is off to a sluggish 3-5 start. They're not out of the race just yet, but another loss could make things tough for them. For Seattle, a victory would give them their second three-game winning streak of the year.
MORE: NFL experts predict surprising consensus on Seahawks' Week 9 game vs. Commanders
That said, it might be difficult for Mike Macdonald's crew based on their latest injury report. During their most recent practice, the Seahawks had four key players limited due to injury. Below is a look at that injury report from Thursday.
Seahawks Thursday practice report
Did not participate:
Julian Love, S, Hamstring
Eric Saubert, TE, Calf
Dareke Young, WR, Quad
Limited participant:
Jake Bobo, WR, Achilles
Derick Hall, LB, Oblique
Cooper Kupp, WR, Heel/Hamstring
Jarran Reed, DT, Wrist
Full participants:
Sam Darnold, QB, Chest
Christian Haynes, G, Pectoral
DeMarcus Lawrence, EDGE, Rest on Wednesday
Leonard Williams, DT, Rest on Wednesday
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Knee
Robbie Ouzts, FB, Ankle
Limited players could slow down Seattle in Week 9
Cooper Kupp and Jarran Reed are the biggest names on the list and they could have the most devastating impact if they were to miss time.
MORE: Jaxon Smith-Njigba receives big honor for the first time in his NFL career
Reed has just 16 tackles this season, but the veteran nose tackle does more than the stat sheet indicates. He's often the one clogging up lanes and doing the "dirty work," which allows others to make the play.
As for Kupp, the veteran signed this offseason after spending eight years with the Los Angeles Rams. He's second on the team in receptions (24) and receiving yards (294), giving them a trustworthy option across from Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The good news is that these players were able to participate, so the hope is that they can ramp things up to close out the week, allowing them to play on Sunday night.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks get hopeful update on Jayden Daniels for Week 9 game
Idle Seahawks fall in NFL power rankings after their bye week
Seahawks insider names 3 trade targets to fix biggest problem