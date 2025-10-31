NFL experts predict surprising consensus on Seahawks' Week 9 games vs. Commanders
There are a lot of varied opinions on the Seattle Seahawks these days. Are they a legitimate contender in the NFC that's tied for first place in the NFC West? Or are they - as the wonky power rankings suggest - the worst two-loss team in the NFL?
We know this for certain entering Week 9's visit to the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football: Head coach Mike Macdonald's team has won nine consecutive road games including 3-0 this season, and we have a surprising consensus on the game's winner.
And AI model predicts the Seahawks will win, 26-21. And then there are the "expert" prognosticators at Bleacher Report, who all agree Seattle will earn its 10th straight road win and improve to 6-2.
All seven pickers on B/R's panel are going with the Seahawks minus the field-goal spread, most factoring in the injury concerns of Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Seahawks Are NFL's Road Warriors
"Seattle's road streak will eventually end, but Washington is in a bit of a free-fall, and there's no telling what (if anything) it'll get from Jayden Daniels," says Brad Gagnon. "I have Seattle winning this by a touchdown."
Adds B/R's Ian Hanford, "Sam Darnold is in a good spot here against a defense that has struggled to stop the pass this year, and the Seahawks' run game has a chance to find its groove too as Washington's defense has struggled in that aspect as well. Even if Daniels plays, it's hard to look at this matchup and find much that would make you think this game is closer than a touchdown."
Okay 12s, does that make you feel better about Sunday night? Or like your team just received the kiss of death?
